Highlights Liverpool fans have been treated to leaked pictures of the club's 2024/25 home, away and third kits.

The away kit is classy and stylish, featuring a black base colour with a white and turquoise pattern down the side.

The third kit is the most ambitious of the bunch, with a standard white colour but incorporating elements of the home kit's red and yellow, as well as a stitching pattern to make it stand out.

Football fans love the build-up to a new season when their club's new kit is revealed for the upcoming campaign, and Liverpool fans appear to have been treated early. The Reds' strips for the 2024/25 Premier League season are said to have been leaked online.

Footy Headlines have posted leaked pictures of Liverpool's kits for the next season despite the 2023/24 campaign only being at the halfway mark. Supporters of the club will be hoping to see star players such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk donning the new shirts as Premier League champions as Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves embroiled in a competitive title race.

There is also the possibility of a return to Europe's elite competition - the Champions League - should they finish inside the top four, and the players will need to look the part should they be back at the top after a season of woe last time out. With all that being said, see the apparent Liverpool home, away, and third kits for the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool Home Kit 2024/25

The famous red with a unique twist

It is no shock to see these leaked concepts showing the potential home kit being red. Each year, there is a new unique selling point to prevent every kit from being too repetitive and as seen above, thin yellow lines are the twist to this shirt.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to know that the last time a deeper shade of red was accompanied by yellow/gold lines was in the 2019/20 season. This was the year in which the club broke their 30-year run without being champions of England. Could lightning strike twice?

Liverpool Away Kit 2024/25

Classy and stylish

A team's away strip is often more interesting than the home kit as details like the colour aren't nailed on. Liverpool have had an array of colours for their away shirts in recent times but mainly stick to either black or white for the main colour. This year looks to be black once more, with pictures of Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold looking ready to take home all three points from an away fixture.

Down the side of each player is a white and turquoise pattern with the latter colour also being seen on the sleeves. Stadiums such as Old Trafford and the Emirates could be seeing this kit in the upcoming campaign when the Reds come to town.

Liverpool Third Kit 2024/25

The most ambitious of the bunch

With the first two kits being familiar in appearance and colour, there is a slight difference when it comes to the third kit, which will only be seen if there is a kit clash with both their home and away strips. The ambition in this shirt doesn't come in colour as white is a rather safe option to go with. But the red and yellow of the home kit can be seen on the Liverpool and Nike logos. There is also a stitching that creates a pattern on the shirt to prevent it from being a standard white top.

This is likely to be the kit seen the least in the new campaign as not many teams wear red and black, but it will be interesting to see the real-life look of the kit when Salah and co pull it on.