Arne Slot has previously said the trio are key to his plans at Liverpool.

Alisson's future may also be at risk thanks to the potential arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

When Arne Slot first stepped through the doors at AXA training centre, he made it clear that there were four players that he believed he could build a new-look Liverpool team around to kick on from the Jurgen Klopp era. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all considered to be crucial components to the Dutchman's vision. But if he wants to keep hold of those three, he may have to do some convincing.

The trio all see their contracts expire at the end of the season, and all will no doubt have interests from other parties. Then there's the future of Alisson to think about. With the potential signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Reds could be planning for life without the 31-year-old. GIVEMESPORT has predicted how Slot's XI could look like next year and what might happen to his all-important stars.

Liverpool Predicted XI for 2025/26 Season Position Player GK Alisson DEF Trent Alexander-Arnold DEF Ibrahima Konate DEF Virgil Van Dijk DEF Andy Robertson MID Harvey Elliott MID Alexis Mac Allister MID Dominik Szoboszlai ATT Johan Bakayoko ATT Diogo Jota ATT Luis Diaz

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all stay put

Any doubts that Liverpool fans may have of their three defensive fan favourites leaving the club anytime soon can be eased slightly, as the chances of them going anywhere seem slim. Starting with Alisson, letting go of one of the greatest ever Premier League goalkeepers is always a risk. Even when they begin to lose a little bit of form, sometimes sticking with what you know is the best option. Manchester United fans will say the same thing, as Andre Onana struggled to fill the shoes left by David de gea at first.

There is clearly an upside to Mamardashvili and the 23-year-old could be the man to eventually replace Alisson. But the Georgian international will still need time to adapt to English football, so playing the understudy to the former Roma man, if just for a year, could be the right move.

Despite reported interest from Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold is also likely to stay at his boyhood club. Given his links to the city and how long he has been on the books, it's easy to imagine that the Reds would move heaven and earth to get him to stay and after an impressive start under his new manager, the Englishman will feel positive about what could happen.

Finally, van Dijk is still expected to remain sandwiched between Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson. The Dutch defender is believed to be relaxed about the situation, and despite concerns over his age, he remains in impeccable physical condition and is leader in the dressing room. Replacing him would be a challenge.

Midfield

A big season could be ahead for Harvey Elliott

While there's not much doubt surrounding any of Liverpool's key midfielders, the next 12 months could be an interesting one for Harvey Elliott. The England under-21 international has made some phenomenal inroads in his Liverpool career so far, but as he approaches the age of 22, he is bound to have one eye open on securing a regular starting birth at Anfield.

To do so, there may have to be an adjustment to his game in order to let Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister continue to operate in areas where they can be most effective, but the former Fulham youngster has already proven to have a brilliant footballing brain and would be expected to adapt comfortably.

Attack

Salah set to be replaced

Three stay, one leaves. There have already been signs in recent months that Salah isn't as content in Merseyside as he once was. The Athletic are reporting that the Egyptian loves life in England, which could contribute to his final decision, but a spat with former manager Klopp towards the end of last season indicates there is some frustration deep beneath the surface.

Perhaps Slot can solve that. A goal and an assist for Salah on the Dutchman's competitive debut sparked promise. However, there are no guarantees and with interest from abroad and the Middle East, the 32-year-old's reign of terror on Premier League defences could be about to end.

Should he go, a replacement is obviously needed. Given that the Reds don't seem to have the biggest budget in the world, Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko could be who they turn to. The 21-year-old has shown great potential, is still at an age where he can be molded into what Liverpool need, and his experience in the Eredivisie may appeal to Slot. Should Salah go, he could be the man to line up alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.