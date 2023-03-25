Everton and Liverpool drew 1-1 in a feisty Merseyside Derby in the Women’s Super League.

A club record of 22,161 fans piled into Goodison Park to watch the fiercely-contested encounter.

Toffees captain Gabby George opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Katie Stengel equalised for Liverpool just five minutes before half-time.

Both sides had a goal ruled out in an exciting second half, but it was Liverpool’s effort that caused intense confusion among fans.

Why did Liverpool have a goal ruled out in the Merseyside Derby?

Leighanne Robe looked to have put Liverpool in front in the 51st minute, coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net after a corner found her in plenty of space.

The Liverpool players started celebrating in delight, but their joy was cut short as the referee blew her whistle to disallow the goal.

It became apparent that the referee had chalked off the effort due to a foul by Ceri Holland on Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, but the replays showed the challenge to be a fairly innocuous one.

The decision subsequently caused confusion from fans, who let their feelings known on social media.

Video: Watch referee rule out Liverpool's goal in Merseyside Derby

How did fans react to Liverpool’s disallowed goal?

A number of fans branded the decision the worst ever made, with one writing on Twitter: “Worst referee decision of all time, there is nothing wrong with this”.

Another posted: “This is legitimately THE WORST refereeing decision in the history of football. It’s a competitive market, but this nails it”.

Others called for the introduction of VAR in the WSL, with one fan commenting: “Please bring VAR for next year. Such a soft call. Liverpool robbed of a goal.”

It wasn’t even Liverpool fans complaining, with an Everton supporter admitting: “I'll be honest I have no idea why this was disallowed... didn't know at the time in the ground still don't know now. I'll take it like.”

Even the players waded in, with Liverpool star Taylor Hinds writing: “Robbed.”

The reaction on social media was overwhelmingly in favour of the goal standing, but there were a few fans who sided with the referee.

“Clear foul by the Liverpool striker on the keeper, so no idea why everyone is berating the ref,” one fan commented. “Absolute top notch refereeing for spotting it. Well played ref.”

Despite the controversy, Liverpool boss Matt Beard will likely be satisfied leaving Goodison Park with a draw, particularly after his side were beaten 3-0 at Anfield earlier this season.