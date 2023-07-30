Leicester GK pulls off ridiculous save as Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai tries audacious shot

Liverpool recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Leicester City in their latest pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-0 up by the end of the first half thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, and Diogo Jota.

Klopp made wholesale changes at half-time but substitute Ben Doak, who replaced Mohamed Salah, added gloss to the scoreline by adding a fourth goal for the Reds midway through the second half.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig this summer in a deal worth a reported £60 million, was another player who came on after the interval.

The Hungary international almost scored one of the best goals of pre-season but was denied by a quite ridiculous save by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Szoboszlai spotted the ‘keeper off his line and produced an audacious strike close to the halfway line.

Aware that he was in danger of being embarrassed, Hermansen ran back towards his area while keeping his eyes locked on the ball.

By now, the Denmark Under-21 international had resigned himself to the fact he’d need to save the ball without using his hands.

He couldn’t risk potentially handling the ball outside his penalty area and being sent off.

Hermansen subsequently leapt and diverted the ball behind his goal with an unorthodox diving header.

Yes, you did read that correctly - a diving header.

Video: Hermansen’s unorthodox save from Szoboszlai

Watch Hermansen’s save from Szoboszlai’s shot here:

Mads by name and by nature!

It’s not every day you see a goalkeeper save a shot with a diving header.

Full marks to Szoboszlai for the initial attempt, too. That would have been some goal.

When do Liverpool play their first competitive game of the new season?

Liverpool have now scored four goals in all three of their pre-season friendlies so far this summer.

They beat Karlsruhe 4-2, drew 4-4 with Greuther Furth, and have now put four past Championship side Leicester.

The Reds take on Bayern Munich next, on Wednesday, before their final pre-season fixture against Darmstadt on August 7.

Liverpool face a tough opening fixture of the 2023-24 campaign against Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge, although Klopp’s men will be the narrow favourites heading into that game.

They then host Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19 before a challenging visit to Newcastle United on August 27.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa at home on September 3 before the first international break of the new season.

What has Klopp said about Szoboszlai?

Following Szoboszlai’s arrival earlier this month, Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “The first thing for me to say is welcome to Liverpool, Dominik. I know how excited he is to be here with us, so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him.

"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect.

"I'm pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time and since then he has made some big strides – moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age.”