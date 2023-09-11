Highlights Liverpool's summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, showcased his outstanding passing ability during Hungary's friendly against the Czech Republic, further proving his potential impact at Anfield.

While Szoboszlai is not recognised as an exceptional goal scorer, Jurgen Klopp believes there is still more to come from the 22-year-old midfielder and praises his attributes and adaptability.

Despite having weaknesses in tackling and discipline, Szoboszlai possesses numerous strengths, including strong crossing, passing, through balls, key passes, and dribbling, making him a valuable asset to Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai caught the eye while playing for Hungary in their friendly against the Czech Republic on Sunday evening. The Liverpool summer signing impressed at the Puskas Arena in Budapest and one of his passes, in particular, highlighted his outrageous ability.

Signed from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £60 million in July, Szoboszlai became Liverpool’s fourth-most expensive purchase ever following two campaigns in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old has only played four competitive games for the Reds so far, but it doesn’t appear that it’ll take the classy midfielder long to settle.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Szoboszlai certainly possesses a penchant for the audacious, as we saw in pre-season against Leicester City when he attempted to beat goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from near the halfway line. Only a remarkably unorthodox save from Hermansen prevented Szoboszlai from scoring his first goal for the Reds.

What are Szoboszlai's strengths and weaknesses?

The Hungarian is not a prolific scorer of goals - he found the net 20 times in 91 games for RB Leipzig - but he’ll be looking to add more to his game under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Szoboszlai netted his first goal for his new employers before the international break, opening the scoring against Aston Villa with one of the sweetest strikes we’ll see this season.

A couple of weeks earlier, Klopp sang Szoboszlai’s praises, insisting there’s plenty more to come from the young midfielder. Per Liverpool’s official website, the revered German coach said:

"He has pretty much all the attributes you want to see – and the last thing you would think when you see him playing is he is only 22, so there is a lot more to come when he settles in properly. “Obviously, he has no problem to adapt to everything in an instant, but there is still more to come and we are really pleased. We are really pleased, from the first day since he was here he is full of energy. [He is] in the middle of the team already and, yes, it's good news."

According to WhoScored’s statistics, Szoboszlai only has two obvious weaknesses: tackling and discipline - both of which Klopp and his coaching staff will help to improve during his time at Anfield. On the flip side, though, he boasts a long list of strengths including crossing (very strong), passing (strong), through balls (strong), key passes (strong), and dribbling (strong).

Video: Szoboszlai's outrageous pass for Hungary vs Czech Republic

One suspects that his passing stat will also be upgraded to ‘very strong’ in the not-too-distant future. During his 90-minute appearance against the Czech Republic, one of the passes he produced from his own penalty area was nothing short of outstanding.

Denes Dibusz played a short pass to Szoboszlai, who was calm and composed enough to demand the ball from the goalkeeper, aware that he was capable of hitting a better long-range pass than his teammate. He took one touch, made a gesture to full-back Loic Nego, and picked out his outfield teammate with a stunning pass which must have travelled at least 75 yards.

From defence to attack thanks to one laser-guided pass from Szoboszlai, it’s patently clear that Hungary have a player of real class on their hands - as do Liverpool. Anfield legend Steven Gerrard would have been proud of that pass. Also, be sure to check out Szoboszlai’s impressive highlights from Hungary’s 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic below.