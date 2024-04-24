Highlights Liverpool's opening bid for Feyenoord gaffer Arne Slot as Klopp's replacement will be rejected.

Slot is seen by Liverpool as their ideal next manager after Klopp's successful tenure.

There will likely need to be millions spent for Feyenoord to accept Liverpool's offer, and so delays in negotiations for Slot's arrival have become increasingly likely.

Liverpool seem to be ramping onwards with their bid to bring a new boss to the helm in current Feyenoord gaffer Arne Slot - but according to local reports from the Netherlands, the Reds are set to see their first offer rejected.

Slot has been earmarked as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp, with the German announcing his departure from Anfield at the end of the season in a move that will end a nine-year spell at Anfield, having won eight trophies in that time and firmly putting Liverpool back on the map again after around a decade of mediocrity.

Slot could come in to keep the good times rolling at Anfield, and it's thought that Liverpool chiefs are in agreement that they see him as their next best manager, with 1908.nl suggesting that they have flown out to Rotterdam in a bid to thrash out a deal for Slot. But any hopes of a quick agreement have been dashed after being knocked back with their first offer.

Arne Slot: Liverpool Appointment Latest

This is a move that could take some time to get right

The report states that Liverpool officials touched down in Rotterdam on Wednesday morning with an opening bid to prise the manager away from Feyenoord’s hands, with the news being no great surprise to many after preliminary talks were opened with Slot to gauge his interest in a move.

The deal is expected to cost millions, and with Slot having won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord last season, he would likely take assistant Sipke Hulshoff with him alongside other members of his backroom staff - which would leave Feyenoord with more staff to replace.

However, there has been a spanner in the works, with the report suggesting that their first offer will be rejected, despite further bids being expected to follow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has won the Eredivisie Manager of the Year award in the past two seasons

Agent Rafaela Pimenta is said to be busy with contract details, with Slot looking more and more likely to leave for Liverpool in the coming weeks after an outstanding three years at Feyenoord. Overseeing a top-flight title, the Dutch Cup, a runner-up spot in the Europa Conference League and the development of stars such as Luis Sinisterra - now at Bournemouth - and Santiago Gimenez, who is one of the finest young talents the Eredivisie currently boasts with 21 goals in 29 games this season, it could be the tonic that Liverpool need.

Arne Slot's Tactics Could Work at Liverpool

The Dutchman employs a slightly similar style to Jurgen Klopp

Slot uses a 4-3-3 formation at present, which is quite similar to Klopp's defensive 4-3-3 - though it could mean slight changes for certain players at Liverpool and the roles they have.

A 4-3-3 formation allows full-backs to bomb down the wing and supply crosses, which will suit Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson massively have been programmed to do so by Klopp throughout his tenure at the club.

Using Feyenoord's outstanding 6-0 win over fellow Dutch giants Ajax two weeks ago as an example, an enforcer-type midfielder in Mats Wieffer played alongside Quinten Timber - twin brother of Arsenal's Jurrien - who is more physical than his counterpart and allowed for control in the pivot. On paper, it's a combination that is extremely similar to when Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum played for Liverpool under Klopp and you can start to paint the picture of what Slot wants from his team.

The differences are in the attacking midfielder role, and up front. Klopp has usually opted for a physical striker; be it Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino or Divock Origi - though Santiago Gimenez's talents are more noticeable than his frame, and so intricacies in the front line may be where Slot and Klopp differ.

Of course, Slot may change that in a more physical league such as the Premier League where centre-backs such as William Saliba, Ruben Dias and Gabriel are faced - but it is exciting to see that Slot bears a very similar philosophy to the departing German.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-04-24.