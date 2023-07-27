With an emotional video uploaded to his Instagram page, Jordan Henderson announced that he is officially leaving Liverpool after 12 years at the club, the majority of which have been as captain.

Jurgen Klopp will not only be tasked with signing a replacement midfielder for the England international, but also with selecting another member of the squad to become skipper.

Liverpool have had some incredible captains throughout the Premier League era, leaving the future skipper with seriously big shoes to fill. So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank them from worst to best.

8 Ian Rush

Ian Rush, Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer ane one of the club's best-ever players, was given the captain's armband in 1993, during his second spell at the club.

His time as captain was not as fruitful as his early years when he helped Liverpool to numerous domestic and European successes, with the side being much less dominant at the time.

Despite this, Rush’s overall contribution to Liverpool, which included 346 goals in 660 appearances, remains legendary, and no one can take away from him the fact that he captained one of the biggest clubs in the world.

7 Mark Wright

Mark Wright was an elegant and reliable centre-back known for his reading of the game and aerial ability.

He joined Liverpool in 1991, making 210 appearances, and was made captain in 1993. Despite reaching the League Cup final in 1995, his tenure as captain did not result in any major trophies, leaving him with a low ranking on this list.

6 Paul Ince

Paul Ince, a robust and combative midfielder, joined Liverpool in 1997 and was immediately given the captain's armband, despite having previously played for arch-rivals Manchester United.

His time at Liverpool was short, and while it did not yield any major trophies, Ince's leadership and tenacity were critical during this period of transition for The Reds.

He made 81 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals, and while his time at Anfield only lasted two years, fans never forget his spell at the club.

5 John Barnes

John Barnes is widely regarded as one of England and Liverpool's greatest ever wingers. He joined the Reds in 1987 and was made captain nine years later in 1996.

Known for his blistering pace, skill, and creativity, Barnes was a key figure in Liverpool's attack, and a main factor being the club's success.

During his time as captain, Liverpool did not win any major trophies, but Barnes' impact at the club was substantial, and cannot be overlooked

4 Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp, son of well-known manager Harry Redknapp, was a creative midfielder known for his vision and technical ability.

He joined Liverpool in 1991 and was made captain in 1999. Despite Liverpool not winning any trophies under his captaincy, Redknapp was a crucial part of the squad, contributing with goals and assists from the midfield.

He made 308 appearances for the club, scoring 41 goals. Injuries plagued his time at Liverpool, but his influence and commitment were never in doubt.

3 Sami Hyypia

Sami Hyypiä joined Liverpool from Dutch side Willem II in 1999 and immediately made an impact with his rock-solid performances at the heart of the Reds' defence.

He was named captain in 2001 and led Liverpool to a League Cup triumph in 2003.

Known for his aerial dominance, composure, and leadership, Hyypiä made a total of 464 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 35 goals.

His influence in the Liverpool defence remained significant throughout his ten years at the club, and he remains one of the club's greatest-ever captains.

2 Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's current, or more recent captain, depending on the way you look at it, Henderson is one of the best to ever wear the armband.

Jordan, who arrived from Sunderland in 2011, was initially met with skepticism by Liverpool supporters, many of whom didn't think he was worthy of playing for the club.

However, his consistent performances, incredibly leadership qualities, and work ethic won over the fans, and he was appointed captain in 2015.

Henderson led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020 and a Champions League title in 2019. He won every trophy, other than the Europa League, that he could have possibly won whilst at the club, and set the standards for what it meant to be a Liverpool player.

Known for his tireless running and hard work, Henderson made over 350 appearances for the club, contributing with both goals and assists. His departure marks the end of an era for Liverpool.

1 Steven Gerrard

The name Steven Gerrard is synonymous with Liverpool FC, and no one will ever change that.

The dynamic midfielder from the Liverpool's youth set-up became captain in 2003 and served for 12 years until his departure in 2015 for LA Galaxy.

Known for his extraordinary range of passing, tireless energy, and knack for scoring crucial goals at the most important of times, he was the heartbeat of Liverpool for over a decade.

Gerrard made 710 appearances for the club, scoring 186 goals. His crowning glory was leading Liverpool to a Champions League victory in 2005, helping orchestrate one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.

He also won two FA Cups, three League Cups, and the UEFA Cup, showing just how successful his spell at the club was, particularly during his time as captain.

Gerrard's legacy at Anfield remains unmatched, and as one of the club's greatest-ever players, if not the single greatest, it's undeniable that he's also Liverpool's greatest ever captain.

The current favourite to be appointed Liverpool's next captain, following Henderson's exit, is Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender wore the armband on several occasions for Liverpool last season when Henderson and James Milner were out of the team, and is expected to be given the honour on a permanent basis.

However, some are calling for Klopp to instead give the honour to the younger Trent Alexander-Arnold, who like his idol Steven Gerrard, could feasibly end up being captain for well over a decade.