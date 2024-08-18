There are a number of Liverpool youngsters hoping to take advantage of the lack of transfer activity to break into Arne Slot's first team plans this season, but one academy star has shown exactly what he is capable of after breaking an incredible 'world record.'

Kieran Morrison was part of the Dutchman's early pre-season training squad ahead of the new campaign before having to leave to join up with Northern Ireland for the Under-19 European Championships. In footage that has since gone viral on social media, the 17-year-old midfielder's talents have not gone unnoticed, as he impressively beat a number of first team players to get his hands on a unique accolade.

Morrison Breaks World Record in Less Than Five Seconds

The youngster produced the goods in front of the likes of Darwin Nunez

In a promotional video for Adidas' YouTube channel, Morrison was challenged to hit all three pieces of the goal frame (two posts and the crossbar) as quickly as he could. The challenge is popular on social media, with footballers and influencers alike often seen attempting to do the very same thing.

Morrison showed no hesitation, and struck the left-hand post on the crossbar with his first two attempts before believing he had made it three from three after an effort that found the top right corner appeared to clip the upright on its way. Initially, the 17-year-old was told to keep going, and he struck the post on the second attempt to finish with a time of 8.36 seconds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morrison made just two appearances for Liverpool's under-21 team during the 2023/24 campaign.

Upon a review, it was decided that Morrison did indeed hit the inside of the post with his first attempt, so his time was then reduced to 4.76 seconds, which was dubbed as a new world record. The previous record was claimed as belonging to Bayern Munich prospect Adin Licina, who scored a time of 7.72 seconds.

Trey Nyoni's Impressive Attempt

The highly touted attacker also put on a strong showing

If not for the review on Morrison's attempt, the record would've belonged to another Reds youngster in the form of Trey Nyoni. The 17-year-old forward has been the talk of the town at Anfield in recent times. He impressed during pre-season, which was capped off with a wonderful goal at Anfield in the club's final friendly match of the summer against Sevilla.

In the challenge, Nyoni missed his initial effort, but followed up with three successive hits to finish with a time of 6.2 seconds, which also would've been enough to beat the alleged previous record. In comparison to his other teammates, the wonderkid was almost three times quicker than Darwin Nunez, whereas Colombian Luiz Diaz failed to hit all three pieces of the goalframe after using up all of his attempts.

New Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez also had an attempt, which he completed in 15.28 seconds, almost 10 seconds off of Nyoni's time.