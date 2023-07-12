There are two new winners of Liverpool's infamous lactate test.

Jurgen Klopp's side have returned to pre-season this week ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last time out. Their fifth-placed finish means it will be Europa League football - not Champions League - at Anfield this season.

But the club have already made moves in an attempt to address their failings last season.

It's very much a case of 'out with the old, in with the new' with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all leaving the club at the end of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been signed from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

And the latter very much impressed on the first day of training at Liverpool.

The club undertook the notorious lactate test, won by Milner during every year he was at the club.

What is Liverpool's lactate test?

The test measures a player's aerobic endurance as they're tasked to run increasing distances at speed. At the end of each checkpoint, a sample of blood is taken from each player's ear to measure their lactic acid level. If their level is too high, they have to drop out. Last man standing wins.

As explained by EKF Diagnostics, who provide some of the equipment needed to implement the lactate test, it is used to “learn the highest intensity at which a footballer can train or compete before hitting the wall from high levels of blood lactate.

“Once you surpass this threshold, lactic acid will start to build up in your muscles faster than your body can remove it, eventually leading to fatigue.

“Testing and improving lactate threshold within a training program can be used to make stronger and faster athletes.”

Who won Liverpool's lactate test without Milner?

So, without Milner leading the way, who would win the lactate test?

It turns out there were two winners in the 23/24 edition.

The squad were split into two groups and Liverpool's 'Inside Training' footage has revealed the two winners - Mohamed Salah and Szoboszlai.

And pair looked like absolute machines as they outlasted their teammates to take the crown off Milner.

In the video, Szoboszlai was asked what his highlight of the day was to which he replied: "Running."

VIDEO: Salah and Szoboszlai win Liverpool's lactate test

Andy Robertson on Liverpool's pre-season training

Andy Robertson was asked about pre-season on the Peter Crouch podcast, where he admitted he'll never see another player quite as fit as Milner.

“We are a fit team, there are a lot of players who have great engines – Hendo, Gini, Robbo. But Milly, I don’t think I’ll ever see anyone as fit as him," Robertson said.

“I remember a few years ago Kev Stewart would give him a run for his money in pre-season. But considering his age and how long he’s played for, to still be the fittest player in arguably the fittest team in the world, and by some margin, that takes some doing.”

Robertson threw up during lactate test

Robertson also recalled his first day at the club and how the lactate test made him throw-up!

"The day I signed we got the tour of the stadium and stuff and that is when it really hits home. But I remember my first day, there was only six or seven of us because it was pre-season, so only a few of us in and Danny Ings was just coming back from long-term injury," he said.

"So he stayed behind and we had to do the lactate test that the Germans love, it's basically running to your maximum. I remember running alongside Danny Ings and I was just sick everywhere! Actually physically sick. [With the test] they set up poles around the pitch and you have to make each pole on the whistle but then it gets faster and faster.

"My medical took two days so I didn't really eat, so I put it down to that and I was tired. Ingsy was talking to me on the way round and I could just feel it, I knew something wasn't right. I tried to hold it in my mouth and I just had to let it go. It was terrible. Day one!

"Luckily the gaffer (Klopp) wasn't there and I thought I'd got away with it and he returned three days later and introduced himself, blah blah blah, and then he called me Mr Sick Boy or something like that. I was gutted!"