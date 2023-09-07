Liverpool's EA Sports 24 player ratings have been 'leaked' by Twitter user @Fut_scoreboard and there are some pretty interesting results, to say the least. The brand-new video game sees the FIFA franchise rebranded after two decades worth of releases. Every year, fans eagerly await news on their favourite players and the ratings they'll possess in the game, but we have a feeling there might be some unhappy fans of the Reds.

There have been some surprising decisions made with the entire team's ratings and last season's struggles in the Premier League seem to have played a role, with numerous stars in the side seeing their rating decrease in comparison to last year. There have been a few increases, though and overall, the side has 15 players with a rating of at least 80, which isn't too bad at all.

What Liverpool players have seen their ratings decrease?

The most surprising reveal in the team was the fact that Mohamed Salah's rating had decreased from 90 to 89 this year, with the video game developers really taking notice of his downseason last year. While it's fair to say he had a disappointing campaign by his standards, he was still head and shoulders above most other players in England and his numbers were still pretty incredible, so it's surprising to see his score take a hit.

Virgil van Dijk has also seen his 90 rating knocked back to 89, with the defender losing a step as he continues to age. No longer regarded as one of the very best defenders in the world, it was inevitable that we'd see the Dutchman taking a step back at some point, but for now, it's not too big a drop.

Joel Matip has taken a huge hit and now has an overall rating of just 80 which is significantly less than the 84 he had in last year's game. It's a testament to the Reds' struggles throughout the campaign, especially defensively. Continuing the trend of defenders decreasing, Joe Gomez dropped from an 81 to a 79, falling out of the 80s, and it's hard to argue considering his struggles to even play consistently at Anfield.

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, who were each rated 87 last year are now at 86. Both picked up criticism last year during the club's struggles, so it's not surprising to see their ratings reflect that.

Overall, the Reds had seven players from last year's side see their rating decreased and Thiago is the final member of the team to do so, with his 86 overall rating in the last game dropping to 84 now. It's a reflection of how the team performed defensively last year, though, that out of all the stars who received a downgrade, five were from the club's back line.

Liverpool player Rating on EA Sports FC 24 (and change from FIFA 23) Mohamed Salah 89 (-1) Virgil van Dijk 89 (-1) Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 (-1) Andy Robertson 86 (-1) Thiago 84 (-2) Joel Matip 80 (-4) Joe Gomez 79 (-2)

How are Liverpool's new boys rated?

After a busy summer saw Liverpool sign three new midfielders to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner, fans will have been eagerly anticipating the reveal of their brand-new signings' ratings on the new video game. There are some surprising scores too.

Dominik Szboszlai has been a huge hit at Anfield already since joining in the summer and has taken to life in England like a duck to water. He already looks like a shrewd bit of business from the Reds and will be a key member of the side going forward. This makes his rating of 82 actually look a little low all things considered. To put it into perspective, the rating is two lower than Thiago's and one lower than Cody Gakpo, and it feels a little harsh.

Fellow new boy and former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also joined the club's side this summer and received the exact same rating as Szoboszlai, being handed an 82 score. That's an upgrade on the 80 rating he had at the Seagulls last year, so he's clearly heading in the right direction and the score may continue to rise in the future.

The final addition to Jurgen Klopp's midfield is Ryan Gravenberch who joined the team on transfer deadline day and has some insane potential. The future is clearly very bright for the former Ajax star, but the video game developers clearly think he's got some work to do before he's a pivotal figure in the side, handing him a rating of 79. The rating is exactly the same as the one he has in FIFA 23.

Who is Liverpool's highest-rated player?

Virgil van Dijk captains Liverpool in a Premier League game away to Leeds United at Elland Road.

This year, Liverpool have a three-way tie for their highest-rated player. Despite both Salah and Van Dijk seeing their rating decrease this season, the superstar duo are still the club's best players in the game, alongside goalkeeper Alisson.

All three stars have a rating of 89, and the next highest are both Trent and Robertson at 86. The ratings all reflect what was a disappointing campaign for the club last year, but things at Anfield are already looking much more promising this time out and if the club can continue their fine start to the season so far, the entire team could see their ratings increase at least slightly.

The likes of Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Ibrahim Konate all see their ratings remain exactly the same this year, but with Nunez in particular looking impressive early on this year, it's surely only a matter of time before his rating of 82 is bumped up pretty significantly to accurately reflect his impact on the pitch.

Who is Liverpool's lowest-rated player?

While their entire squad haven't had their ratings revealed yet, we don't actually know who Liverpool's lowest-rated player is. With the ratings that have been revealed, though, Gravenberch and Gomez are currently the two lowest with a rating of 79.

The Englishman's struggles mean it's hard to know whether that rating is a sign of things to come or whether it's a minor setback that he'll soon recover from, while the former Bayern Munich prospect's rating feels temporary, with him surely heading to big things in the future, but only time will tell whether that is to be the case or not.