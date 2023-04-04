It's a well-known fact that Liverpool are in desperate need of a summer rebuild.

The 2022/23 season has been a struggle for Jurgen Klopp's side after the highs of the previous campaign.

In 2021/22, Liverpool came close to achieving an unprecedented quadruple, winning both the FA Cup and League Cup.

But this season, the Reds have been average at best and may miss out on Champions League qualification.

Not playing in Europe's top-tier competition next season may hinder Liverpool in their summer transfer pursuits.

However, the club are expected to be busy regardless.

One department in desperate need of a revamp is midfield and according to John Percy of The Telegraph, three very talented players are being eyed by Liverpool.

They're set to abandon their pursuit of Wolves' Matheus Nunes, though...

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Liverpool's interest in Bellingham has been well-known for a while now - and he could be a game-changing acquisition.

There aren't many better box-to-box midfielders in the world, and he's still only 19 years of age.

Dortmund will ask for A LOT of money, however, it might just be worth it for Bellingham.

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mount's current Chelsea contract expires at the end of next season and talks of an extension have quietened, so a move to Anfield looks realistic.

Per Goal, Liverpool are very keen to take advantage of the situation and on paper, Mount is the kind of player who is perfect for Klopp.

Hard-working, versatile and young, it could be an astute piece of business - so long as Mount rediscovers his best form after a tough 2022/23 season.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion)

A slightly more surprising transfer target, but Caicedo is perhaps the perfect man to take over from Fabinho at the base of Liverpool's midfield.

Like Bellingham, the Ecuador international won't come cheap, particularly after Brighton rejected bids in the region of £80 million for the 21-year-old in January.

But a player with his undeniable talent is probably worthy of such a sizeable investment.

So, if Liverpool were able to sign all three (who have an average age of just 21.3), what could their XI next season look like?

Let's take look...

Liverpool's potential 2023/24 XI

Not bad, eh?

Diaz's return to the left wing after an injury-interrupted 2022/23 season could also drastically improve Liverpool as a unit.

It is no coincidence that Andy Robertson's form has tailed off in the Colombian's absence. He's far more than just a goal threat, one capable of tormenting full-backs.

And with a functioning midfield in front of them, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be exposed as regularly as they have in recent times.