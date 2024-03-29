Highlights With Xabi Alonso looking to be out of the question, Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi have emerged as the favourites to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

De Zerbi would possibly look to bring in some familiar faces from Brighton should he be handed the Anfield role.

Amorim could bring a fresh three-at-the-back system to Liverpool, throwing the future of a number of current players up in the air.

The much-anticipated return of Xabi Alonso to Liverpool is not to be. Despite being the front-runner to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager, the Spaniard is set to stay in Germany to continue building on the work he has started with Bayer Leverkusen.

Whilst this is a bitter blow for Reds fans around the world, the report from The Times mentioned that two other exciting candidates could take the reigns instead. Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim have emerged as the two most likely options to take the hot seat come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although both men play entertaining football, they set their teams up in completely different ways from each other and the current set-up at Liverpool. We have decided to predict how they could line their teams up. Using their go-to formations and incorporating some signings from their former clubs that could help lead the team forward in this new era at Anfield. This is how we believe Liverpool could look under either one of their potential new bosses.

Related 10 Things You Didn't Know About Ruben Amorim Amid Liverpool Links From working with Jose Mourinho to his release clause at Sporting, here are 10 things about Ruben Amorim.

Ruben Amorim's Liverpool XI

The Portuguese manager could look to bring in his red-hot striker

Ruben Amorim's Potential Liverpool XI Position Player GK Alisson CB Ibrahima Konate CB Goncalo Inacio CB Virgil van Dijk RWB Trent Alexander-Arnold CM Pedro 'Pote' Goncalves CM Dominik Szoboszlai LWB Andy Robertson RW Mohamed Salah ST Viktor Gyokeres LW Diogo Jota

Despite Liverpool operating with a back four in recent times, we could expect to see a shift in formation if they opted to hire the 39-year-old boss. Amorim has often played with a three-at-the-back system, which would allow the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to focus on being an attacking threat, as they help create an overload in attacking areas.

In terms of personnel, it is unlikely that the former Portugal international would replace Alisson in between the sticks. The Brazilian has cemented himself as one of the world's best shot-stoppers and distributors during his time with the Merseyside-based outfit. It would take some player to wrestle the gloves off him.

Related Liverpool Appointing Ruben Amorim Will be 'Roll of the Dice' Liverpool are now unlikely to appoint Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp, but Ruben Amorim could be a major roll of the dice.

With three central defenders needed, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will likely be the first-choice options, joined by the first new addition. Goncalo Inacio has been on an impressive upward trajectory in recent years. At just 22 years old, the defender has earned six caps for his country and scored twice. He has been an ever-present figure under Amorim at Sporting, and with a release clause set at £51.5m, he could be seen as the man to take over from Liverpool's current captain when his time comes to an end.

Related The 10 Most Valuable Players Outside of the Top 5 European Leagues Endrick and Joao Neves feature in the list of most valuable players from outside Europe's big five leagues.

In midfield, we think that it would be Dominik Szoboszlai and Pedro Goncalves holding down the middle of the pitch, with the wing-backs flying ahead of them. While the Hungarian is a familiar name, some may be unaware of the 25-year-old alongside him, who has been outstanding for Sporting this season. With 16 goals and 12 assists at the time of writing, there's no doubt that 'Pote' would bring an added spark to an already impressive lineup.

In attack, we have opted to keep Mo Salah despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. There is no doubt that whoever comes in at Anfield would rather have the Egyptian King available due to his limitless supply of goals. On the left, we have opted for Diogo Jota, whose main battle will be his fitness. We feel as though his Portuguese connection may give him the edge over the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Down the middle, it is Sporting's main man, Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international has been unstoppable this season. Having joined from Coventry this season, the 25-year-old has managed 32 goal contributions from 24 games in the league alone. Move over Darwin Nunez, Liverpool's new number nine could be set to walk through the door alongside his manager.

Roberto De Zerbi's Liverpool XI

The Italian will likely utilise a 4-2-3-1 system

Roberto De Zerbi's Potential Liverpool XI Position Player GK Alisson RB Jack Hinshelwood CB Ibrahima Konate CB Virgil van Dijk LB Pervis Estupinan CM Trent Alexander-Arnold CM Dominik Szoboszlai RW Mohamed Salah CAM Alexis Mac Allister LW Kaoru Mitoma ST Evan Ferguson

Under De Zerbi, Liverpool would likely line up with a more traditional four at the back, as that has been the Italian's favoured formation during his tenure on the South Coast. That said, he has tampered throughout his career, including a stint using a 3-4-3 formation at Sassuolo.

The spine of Alisson, Konate and Van Dijk would likely remain the same, but it is at full-back where the 44-year-old could change things. On the left, Pervis Estupinan could be brought in to replace Robertson. Despite the fact the Scot has been a brilliant servant on Merseyside, at 30 years old and with a sketchy injury record, the Colombian may be introduced as the long-term replacement.

The same could be said for Jack Hinshelwood on the right. The teenager has broken into the Brighton first team and his manager could look to help him make the step up to an even bigger club. If Hinshelwood is at right-back, then what about Alexander-Arnold? Well, we believe De Zerbi may be the man who opts to utilise the Englishman more centrally, pairing him alongside Dominik Szoboszlai.

Related Liverpool Appointing De Zerbi 'Would be Biggest Gut Punch' Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso, and journalist Matt Thielen believes appointing Roberto De Zerbi isn't ideal.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Trent Alexander Arnold is unbeaten in all games he has started in central midfield for club and country.

Ahead of them remain Salah and former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, with the former Shakhtar manager likely relishing a reunion with the World Cup winner. They are joined by the likeable Kaoru Mitoma, who would look to bring his degree-level knowledge of dribbling to full effect. Linking up with Mac Allister and Estupinan behind him would only aid his transition.

As for the main man up top, while he might not yet be at the level of Darwin Nunez, De Zerbi would be foolish not to try and tempt Evan Ferguson away from the Amex. While the 19-year-old has been managed carefully, he is no doubt a star for the future and has the tools to make this level of transfer in years to come. Why not fast-track it with a coach that already knows his game inside and out?