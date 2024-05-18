Highlights Jurgen Klopp's last match at Anfield with Liverpool will see Wolves travel to Anfield in the Premier League

Young talents like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will likely get the nod in the German's final ever starting line-up as two of the young players he's developed.

The XI prediction for Klopp's farewell game includes experienced players and rising stars, reflecting the legacy he leaves behind.

Jurgen Klopp will lead his Liverpool players out one final time when Wolves visit Anfield in the final Premier League fixture of the 2023-24 season. Supporters had hoped to send off their legendary manager with a second league title wrapped up, but it wasn't to be. That doesn't mean there won't be a special atmosphere inside the stadium.

The difficulty faced by the German manager - along with the extreme emotion he's bound to feel - will be picking only 11 players to take to the field for his last-ever outing in the Liverpool tracksuit. There are always five substitutions he can make, but being included in the boss' last XI will be a special feeling for those involved.

That said, below is a prediction of the 11 men who will be selected to attempt to win three final points for their manager. Many of the players included have played a huge role in the story of the past nine years at the club, while others are still at the start of their journey.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Liverpool's back-line for the visit of Wolves is likely to consist of players who have been huge parts of Klopp's tenure at Anfield. Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were seen as the marquee signings that transitioned the Reds from contenders to champions and the duo are still two of the most important players at the club years later. Both men will be handed starting berths for the manager's send-off.

His team changed the way full-backs were used at a time in England, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson being integral to the success of the Merseyside-based outfit. The pair were constantly getting forward down the line before delivering crosses to their teammates. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have the most assists of any defenders in Premier League history and the boss is likely to reward their contributions with places in his final XI.

There's only one place expected to be up for debate: Van Dijk's partner. Jarrell Quansah has been the favoured player in this role in recent weeks, but Ibrahima Konate is expected to step back into the fold as the more senior option. Joe Gomez could be an outside shout as the only man to have been at the club longer than Klopp himself.

Midfield

Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones

Getting in the side ahead of the likes of new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch is £30-million rated youngster Harvey Elliott. The young Englishman has been brilliant in recent matches, memorably scoring a wonderful goal against Tottenham in the league. Elliott has grown into a reliable midfield player and Klopp has even stated regret at not handing the 21-year-old more playing time (per This is Anfield):

"If I regret one thing a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe. Because in a very important, intense period – January, a lot of injuries – he played really good. He was probably our best player - right wing, right midfield, all these kinds of things."

Curtis Jones is another young player to have developed into a first-team regular under Klopp's stewardship. The locally-born midfielder could return to the starting line-up for the game against Wolves as a thanks for the contributions he's made.

This would see Alexis Mac Allister drop back into a deeper role in the engine room and Wataru Endo benched. While there's every chance the Japan captain could be selected, this choice was made due to Jones' longer-term impact at the club.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Even after their rather public spat in a recent Premier League fixture against West Ham, Klopp and Mohamed Salah appear to have made up and the Egyptian will almost certainly be occupying the right-wing spot in the German's final game. Salah is potentially the most important player in Klopp's history at Anfield, and he is the last remaining player from the famous front three which included Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Roberto Firmino (355) made more appearances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool than Mohamed Salah (348).

Luis Diaz is also expected to take up his usual spot on the wing as the Colombian has been one of Klopp's favourite players in the 2023/24 season. His energy and dribbling ability has been a huge part of his success at the club, and it's unlikely his manager would remove him from the side for his last hurrah.

Possibly the biggest question mark in the whole team is whether Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo will lead the line. It was reported that Klopp was the biggest advocate of Nunez's arrival from Benfica in 2022, but the Uruguayan's wayward nature in front of goal has led to him being dropped in the past few matches.

Gakpo - on the other hand - has hit form at the end of the season and should continue in the middle of the frontline after his goal against Aston Villa in the last game. This completes the final team Klopp is predicted to send out against Wolves as the iconic manager waves goodbye to Liverpool.

All statistics and transfer valuations are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 18/05/2024)