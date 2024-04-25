Highlights Early kick-offs at 12:30pm have not alway been kind to Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp as shown by his record in these fixtures.

The German has made his feelings clear on 12:30pm kick-offs in the past - especially after featuring in midweek matches and following international breaks.

Klopp's dislike for early kick-offs has been well-documented for years now, with concerns over player welfare and competitive balance.

When the 2023-24 season ends and Jurgen Klopp departs Liverpool after an incredible nine years with the club, one thing the German manager won't miss are the early kick-offs he and his team have faced many times during his tenure at Anfield.

With the 56-year-old being known to actively dislike facing 12:30pm start times on a Saturday, especially after playing midweek fixtures beforehand, it's interesting that his first-ever game in the Liverpool dugout was a lunchtime game. His team drew 0-0 against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in October 2015 in what would have been a proud moment for the boss.

However, since then, his eagerness to take to the field shortly after midday seems to have dwindled in recent years, as Klopp has stated how difficult it is to balance player welfare as well as trying to remain competitive in all competitions when playing so frequently with little rest time. That said, we've decided to take a look at his record for Liverpool in 12:30pm kick-offs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager prepares to take charge of his final lunchtime match against West Ham on April 27.

Klopp's Liverpool Record in Early Kick-offs

It doesn't make brilliant reading for the Reds

During his first two years at the club, Klopp enjoyed a strong record in early fixtures, although he had the luxury of no midweek European football in the 2016-17 campaign. Liverpool won five out of eight 12:30pm kick-offs in the German boss' first two seasons, losing only two.

When the Reds secured a return to the Champions League with a top-four finish, results in early Saturday games took a nosedive, perhaps proving the point that it's harder to juggle multiple competitions without suffering. The 2017-18 campaign was the first sign that Klopp could have Liverpool competing at the top table as they reached the Champions League final.

However, the Merseyside-based outfit won only one of eight matches at lunchtime on Saturdays, with the most notable defeat coming in a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium which saw Sadio Mane dismissed for a high foot.

The following two seasons saw the team return to winning ways, coming out victorious in all three of their early kick-offs in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. The latter was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Reds lifted their first-ever Premier League trophy having not been derailed by poor 12:30pm results.

An injury-hit team struggled to find any form of consistency, regardless of the time the game started during the 2020-21 season behind closed doors, but the following season looked a lot more like the Liverpool side that fans have grown to recognise under Klopp. They went within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple after winning five out of five lunchtime kick-offs but were just beaten to the title by Manchester City on the final day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have had more 12:30pm Saturday kick-offs in the 2023-24 Premier League season than any other club (6), with one still to be played.

During his final two seasons in the Premier League, Klopp has seen his side claim all three points in only five of 12 early games. The most recent came in a 4-1 success at the G-tech Community Stadium against Brentford. Should they avoid defeat against West Ham, they will be unbeaten in these matches for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.

Liverpool in 12:30pm kick-offs under Jurgen Klopp Season Played Wins Draws Losses 2015/16 4 2 1 1 2016/17 4 2 1 1 2017/18 8 1 6 1 2018/19 3 3 0 0 2019/20 3 3 0 0 2020/21 4 1 2 1 2021/22 5 5 0 0 2022/23 6 0 3 3 2023/24 6 5 1 0 Total 43 22 14 7

What Klopp Has Said About Early Games

He bemoans a lack of training time

Ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester City earlier in the season, Klopp fumed about how little time his players would have to train after returning from international duty before having to tackle a 12:30pm kick-off. Per The Guardian, he said:

"How can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30pm? Honestly, the people making these decisions, they cannot feel football, it is just not possible. And it is the moment where the world pays the most to see a football game."

The German wasn't shy to get a cheeky dig in at the people who make the decisions regarding fixture scheduling as he continued: "If the Premier League has the opportunity to do it, be ready on Saturday at 12.30pm."

Why Liverpool Play So Many 12:30pm Games

It's a struggle that comes with being a top club

The Reds are one of the biggest teams on the planet and, as such, TV broadcasters are always eager to get rights to Liverpool matches to be shown live. TNT Sports often have the early Saturday kick-off in the UK and this is one of the main reasons Klopp and his players find their games slotted in at this time.

Klopp once got into a heated argument with Des Kelly, quizzing the TNT Sports interviewer: "Who had the idea to bring us at 12:30? Was it Watford? If you [BT] wouldn’t have said it we would’ve had to reply, ah yeah, thank you for your help, really, thank you, thank you very much."

His departure will be emotional for all involved, including the man himself, but it looks clear that he won't miss looking at the fixture list and seeing an early Saturday kick-off on the horizon.

Information in this article is courtesy of 90 Min (Correct as of 25/04/2024)