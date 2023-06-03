Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan in September but the move has ended up being a ‘silly moment’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder underwent surgery but has failed to stamp his authority since his return but will return to Juventus as the club’s forgotten man.

Liverpool news – Arthur Melo

Liverpool completed the loan signing of Arthur Melo from Turin last summer, but his spell under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage has not gone swimmingly.

According to Sky Sports, included in this loan deal was the option to make the deal permanent for £32m, but that won't be triggered by the club and they published his farewell message to the fans on their website on Wednesday.

For what seemed like a sensible, low-risk move back in September has turned disastrous, seeing as the 26-year-old has played zero minutes in the Premier League since his arrival.

In Liverpool’s senior side, the Brazilian has racked up just one appearance in the Champions League, albeit just 13 minutes. His luck in Liverpool's U21’s side has also not been very successful as he played just 243 minutes this season, according to Transfermarkt.

Melo joined in a hastily arranged deadline-day move and will return to the Bianconeri with regular minutes at the forefront of his mind.

What did Dean Jones say about Liverpool’s signing of Arthur Melo?

Jones has described Liverpool’s last-ditch signing of Arthur Melo as a ‘silly moment’, though the journalist claimed that the Anfield-based club would have had their reasons at the time of the signing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think we should remember clubs are sometimes forced into these situations whereby they just have to make sure that they’ve got a certain amount of numbers, and also a certain level of experience within the squad.

"That’s probably kind of a situation they were forced into there. You’ll look back on it as a bit of a silly moment, but I think Liverpool had their reasons at the time.”

Which midfielders could Liverpool sign this summer?

Arthur Melo, who earns £110,000 per week, is not the only midfielder set to depart Merseyside this summer, with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all playing their final season for the Reds.

Drastically in need of midfield reinforcements, Jurgen Klopp will scour the market come the summer for proven acquisitions as they look to compete in and potentially win the Europa League.

Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the distinguished signing of Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could join and signify the German’s tactician’s footballing blueprint.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has also been subject to heavy links to the English giants, too, with Football Insider claiming Liverpool are confident in securing the Argentine’s services.

However, it’s not just the one midfielder that Klopp’s outfit should be looking at with their lethargic centre of the park often the main reason behind their turgid season-long performances.