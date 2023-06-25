Liverpool had an underwhelming season last year, finishing fifth in the Premier League, four points off Newcastle in fourth, not competing for a domestic cup, and being soundly beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The team looked weak defensively and at times lacked creativity going forward, particularly in the early part of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men did operate better following their Champions League exit, however, going unbeaten in their final 10 league games of the season, though, there was still fragility within their performances.

Rebuilding Liverpool

Observers throughout the season recognised that the Liverpool side needed refreshment, particularly in midfield, but as we edge closer to pre-season, there has been little transfer activity from The Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister has been brought in this summer, but there is a requirement to add more players to that squad as key players now look backwards instead of forwards to their better performances.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer. Rumours persist about the club signing the talented, young Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, and the extremely sought after Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

Rafael Benitez will look to fend off interest from his former club, however, to keep the 21-year-old Spaniard at the club.

The six-time European champions have also been heavily linked recently with the acquisition of the Italian Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The Italian side still face uncertainty due to their legal proceedings and so could look to bank in on the 25-year-old left-winger.

Liverpool's lack of squad depth

Klopp started experimenting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and so may require a right-back. This has seen the club linked with Benjamin Pavard. The world champion would be an excellent acquisition for the 19-time English League champions as they look to stabilise their fragility in defence.

The Liverpool squad is still relatively strong, but it certainly requires the acquisition of a number of players that will compete for a starting place to help the club compete for another league title and secure a place in the Champions League for the 2024/2025 season.

Looking at the infographic above, though, Klopp and the backroom staff need to get a move on and start signing some players, especially in that midfield area.

Obviously there's still plenty of time to strengthen, so don't start panicking just yet Liverpool fans, but movement certainly needs to be happening soon!