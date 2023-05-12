Back in the summer of 2018 there was widespread bemusement from football fans and pundits alike when Liverpool announced the appointment of a specialist throw-in coach.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he’d never even heard of a throw-in coach before Thomas Gronnemark appeared on his radar.

Speaking at the time, Klopp told reporters: “I think it’s not only important to me, it’s important to everybody.

“You cannot have enough specialists around you. I must always be the guy who makes the decisions on when we use all these specialists but you cannot have enough. We have the fitness, medical department, we have the nutrition, and now we have somebody for throw-ins.

“He’s a good guy, to be honest. He has already [made a difference]. The boys like it; when you have somebody who knows what he is talking about, it always helps when you want to improve something.”

Why has Liverpool's throw-in coach left the club?

Fast-forward five years and Gronnemark - who has provided his expertise during a hugely successful period in the club’s history - has now explained on social media why he’s leaving the Reds.

“All good things come to an end,” the Dane tweeted. “Liverpool and I have decided not to continue our agreement about the throw-in coaching after five great seasons.

“I’m proud of being a part of taking LFC from 18th to 1st in the Premier League on throw-ins under pressure.

“Since then, 25 professional clubs have hired me based on the impressive development in Liverpool – and I’ve been part of 14 titles, promotions and teams punching above their weight.

“The last seasons didn’t allow me to work as much with the throw-ins as I wanted - and therefore it is natural and expectable that we say thanks for this time now.

“Thank you for a great time and cooperation, to Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp, the staff and players. We had a fantastic ride.

“What now then, Thomas? Well, exciting things ahead. Three new agreements signed for the upcoming season, also one on a new continent. I am open to even more clubs in the upcoming season.”

Gronnemark then released the following video, explaining the decision in more detail:

Richard Keys reacts to Gronnemark’s Liverpool departure

However, the news of Gronnemark’s departure has been met with a sarcastic response from veteran broadcaster Richard Keys.

Reacting to the story, Keys tweeted: “Oh no. What a blow at such a critical time of the season. You’ve got to fancy United for 4th now.”

Will Liverpool finish above Man Utd?

Liverpool are breathing firmly down the necks of their rivals, who currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table and have a game in hand over Klopp’s men.

The Reds have put together a six-game winning run in the league, while Man Utd have suffered back-to-back defeats against Brighton and West Ham.

It wouldn’t be a major shock from this point if Liverpool were to clinch that fourth and final Champions League spot at the expense of Erik ten Hag’s side.