Virgil van Dijk is in danger of facing further punishment from the Football Association following his controversial red card for Liverpool against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Dutch defender was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute for a contentious challenge on Alexander Isak, which denied a goalscoring opportunity to Newcastle’s Swedish striker. Van Dijk’s red card left Liverpool, who’d conceded the opening goal of the game minutes earlier, with a mountain to climb at St James’ Park.

The impressive Anthony Gordon had given Newcastle the lead following a mistake by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Van Dijk’s red card meant the home side were the clear favourites to go on and win the game. However, two late goals from substitute Darwin Nunez unexpectedly turned the game on its head and sealed all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s jubilant side.

What has Klopp said about Van Dijk's red card?

On Van Dijk’s first half red card, Klopp was quoted by Liverpool’s official website as saying: “I don’t think it is a red card. It’s pretty much no contact, very little, and it’s on the way to the ball, but what can I say? The decision is like this, I cannot change it and I don’t want it. It’s just, would I give this in a training game? Definitely not. There are reasons why I am not a ref and they are.”

How many games is Van Dijk currently set to miss?

Although a straight red card, Van Dijk is only set to miss Liverpool’s home fixture against Aston Villa on September 3, as things stand, due to the fact his sending off was non-violent. Three-match bans are issued for players dismissed for violent conduct, while any Premier League player sent off for dissent will be slapped with a two-match suspension.

Why Van Dijk could be in more trouble with the FA

However, the Daily Mail are claiming that Van Dijk could be in more trouble with the FA after he appeared to berate referee John Brooks’ decision to send him off, reportedly calling it a “f***ing joke”. The report states that this comment potentially falls into the category of improper conduct towards match officials.

Van Dijk, incensed by Brooks’ decision, refused to leave the pitch quietly and made his feelings crystal clear to the referee. The Netherlands international also appeared to exchange ‘strong words’ with fourth official Craig Pawson, the Mail add, before walking down the tunnel towards the away dressing room.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, former referee Mike Dean - who hit the headlines last week for eyebrow-raising comments involving a Premier League game that he was working as the VAR on last season - said: “Van Dijk disagreed as he unleashed a verbal volley on fourth official Craig Pawson, which was out of line. Depending on what is written in the referee’s report, Van Dijk may find himself in further trouble with the football authorities.”

READ MORE: Mike Dean sparks outrage by admitting Chelsea VAR mistake to protect ref

Van Dijk was appointed Liverpool’s new permanent captain in the summer after Jordan Henderson left Saudi Arabia to reunite with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. Klopp will be desperate to have the talismanic centre-back available for Liverpool’s first fixture after the international break (against Wolves on September 16), but there’s now a chance that the 32-year-old's punishment will be increased following his initial reluctance to accept Sunday’s decision.