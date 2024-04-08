Highlights The Tennessee Titans acquired star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason.

Sneed admitted that he's excited to face the elite WRs on the Titans roster, De'Andre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, in practice sessions.

Tennessee revamped their secondary with Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, setting the stage for a potentially competitive season in 2024.

Back in March, the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs completed a blockbuster trade that will have serious ramifications for the AFC in 2024. The Titans will be receiving star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed - who received the franchise tag from K.C. earlier in the offseason - in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and seventh round draft pick in next month's NFL Draft.

While on SiriusXM NFL Radio discussing his new team and the trade, Sneed mentioned that he was most excited about the practice sessions in Tennessee, since he'll be squaring off against wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

To get out there and work with them elite wide receivers, I never had two elite guys like them, going up against them every day. I had great players, but them two guys, household names, they stick out. I can't wait to get to work with those guys.

It's a bit of a low-blow by Sneed against his former team, though it isn't exactly an unwarranted comment. Over his first two seasons, Sneed did get to shadow Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, though Kelce is a tight end and primarily lines up in the slot as a receiver.

Since then, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 season and the Chiefs haven't had a 1,000+ yard wide receiver (Kelce did cross that threshold in 2022).

Hopkins, meanwhile, is coming off the seventh 1,000+ yard season of his career, and Ridley just completed his second such season in 2023. Though neither receiver (at this point in their respective careers) matches up to what Hill and Kelce brought to the table during Sneed's time in K.C., they're a potent outside-the-hashes tandem that should make Sneed a better player.

When taking into account free agent addition Chidobe Awuzie, the Titans have completely rebuilt their secondary this offseason. The practice sessions between the pair of receivers and the two cornerbacks should be a classic case of iron sharpening iron.

Related Chiefs Trade CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans Kansas City dealt their franchise-tagged cornerback to Tennessee for a modest package of draft selections.

Sneed: "I Know They're Gonna Make Me Better In Practice"

The CB posted career highs in pass deflections and completion rate allowed in 2023

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sneed was one of the league's best cornerbacks in 2023, moving from the slot (to accommodate All-Pro Trent McDuffie) to the outside and shutting down some of the best receivers in the NFL. He posted career highs in a number of categories, including pass deflections (14) and completion rate allowed (51%), all while seeing the highest average depth of target in his career (9.9 yards).

He's not exactly in need of a cornerback boot camp, but the best players in the league are always eager to improve. Sneed's excitement about squaring off against Ridley and Hopkins in practice should be music to the ears of all Titans fans.

I know they're gonna make me better in practice, and I can't wait to pick both of their brains on how to get better. What they see. What my weakness is from their eyes and not from other guys I've been playing with for four years. I want new guys looking from the outside in.

Ridley joined the team earlier in the offseason on a four-year, $92 million deal. Though the rust showed at times as his game-to-game consistency waned, the talented receiver still produced the second-best season of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, catching 76 balls for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns.

L'Jarius Sneed 2023 Stats Stat Sneed Snap % 99% Tackles 78 INTs 2 Pass Deflections 14 Rating When Targeted 56.2 Forced Incompletion Rate 13.3%

Hopkins, meanwhile, had 1,000+ yards for the first time since 2021 last year. He's been quarterback-proof for much of his career, posting 1,000-yard seasons with everyone from Brock Osweiler to Kyler Murray, and he should function as a high-end WR2 opposite Ridley next season (assuming he isn't traded beforehand).

The team now has Ridley, Hopkins, and former first-round pick Treylon Burks as its top options at wide receiver. In addition to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (who re-signed on a one-year deal in the first week of free agency), their stable of pass-catchers suddenly goes very deep, which should be a boon for second-year starting quarterback Will Levis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: L'Jarius Sneed was one of just four cornerbacks who played 55% or more of their team's defensive snaps to go the entire 2023 regular season without allowing a single receiving TD.

The Titans are coming off a difficult year, one which began with hopes of reclaiming their AFC South crown and ended with beloved head coach Mike Vrabel getting fired.

However, with all the moves they've made this offseason, including hiring Brian Callahan, (formerly the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator), they could surprise a few folks next season, especially if Sneed and Ridley live up to their hype.

Source: SiriusXM NFL Radio

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.