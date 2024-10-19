Swedish striker Alexander Isak has been a standout performer for Newcastle United ever since his move from Real Sociedad in 2022, and Arsenal great Freddie Ljungberg hopes his former club is a future destination for the 25-year-old.

Isak is a product of the AIK academy in Sweden, but he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He had a brief loan spell in the Netherlands with Willem II before he switched to La Liga in 2019, and eventually the Premier League.

Ljungberg outlines hope for Isak

He would like to see the striker joined Arsenal

Isak’s future at St James’ Park hasn’t been massively speculated as he has shown no immediate desire to leave Newcastle, but Ljungberg, who played for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007 and is a former Swedish international himself, told local newspaper Expessen that he hopes to see Isak follow a similar path:

”I like Isak. He is amazing when he plays at his highest level. He has these super top qualities that I, as a coach, look for. I want players who have some super power, then you can put them in special situations and know that they will make a difference. “This is a player for whom I want things to go so incredibly well. He seems so humble and down to earth, and it feels like he just wants to work hard and play football.I really hope he can take the next step. “Newcastle is a good club. There is nothing wrong with that. But at some point I hope he goes to Arsenal, Chelsea or City where he can pour in goals. That's what I hope.”

Ljungberg isn’t the only person of an Arsenal persuasion to be a big fan of Isak. Reports over the summer indicated that manager Mikel Arteta also sees plenty of qualities in the player and would love to bring him to the Emirates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has scored 73 goals for Newcastle United across all competitions since 2022

When Isak joined Newcastle from Sociedad two years ago, he signed a six-year deal with the club. The striker is yet to commit to fresh terms, although his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Along with Arsenal, Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been credited with interest in the player in recent times. La Liga giants Barcelona have also been linked, despite Newcastle’s strong unwillingness to sell.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 19/10/24)