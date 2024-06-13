Highlights Lloyd Kelly signs 5-year contract with Newcastle, deal is 100% complete according to Italian journalist Romano.

Newcastle United are pushing to secure the signature of Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who becomes a free agent this summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed a five-year contract has been signed, with a deal 100% completed.

With profit and sustainability regulations possibly restricting Newcastle during the summer transfer window, finding bargain deals will be imperative over the next few months. Eddie Howe is in the market for a new centre-back, and they have now completed the signing of Kelly from Bournemouth.

Kelly Deal 100% Completed With Newcastle

He's signed a five-year deal

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Kelly has signed a five-year contract at St James' Park, with a deal 100% complete...

"Lloyd Kelly has signed five year contract as Newcastle player, deal 100% completed."

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are struggling with serious knee injuries at the moment, so bringing in an additional defender will have been imperative for Newcastle's recruitment team. Kelly has predominantly played as a centre-back throughout his career, but he can also provide cover on the left-hand side of defence.

Lloyd Kelly Career Position Stats Position Games G/A LB 85 7 CB 97 7 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 13/06/2024

Kelly attracted interest from other clubs during the January transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly submitting a £20m offer, which Bournemouth swiftly rejected. The Cherries might regret not allowing him to depart in the winter after they failed to convince him to sign a new contract.

The 25-year-old is likely to slot straight into Howe's side considering the injuries he has in his defence, and he will provide some balance in the middle due to being a left-footed centre-back. Howe might be considering playing him at left-back due to his experience in that position, but he also has Lewis Hall and Dan Burn as options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lloyd Kelly made 10 appearances for England U21s, but he's yet to be called up to the senior squad.

Newcastle Pushed to Sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea won the race

Although Newcastle are now close to officially securing the signature of Kelly, he wasn't the only centre-back Howe and his recruitment team were pushing to sign this summer. According to the Guardian, Tosin Adarabioyo was another option for the Magpies, who were once again looking to take advantage of the free-agent market.

The North East outfit appeared to be pushing for both players at the same time, which could indicate that their defensive reinforcements won't be stopping. Despite bringing in Kelly, we could see Newcastle enter the market once again to sign another central defender.

