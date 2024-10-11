Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was criticised by the Argentina media following a poor performance in the country’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday.

The current Copa America and World Cup champions were in action at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin in Venezuela this week on a rain-soaked pitch. Defender Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring for Argentina in the first half, but the hosts levelled things up through Salomon Rondon midway through the second.

Despite dominating possession, it was Venezuela who enjoyed the better chances as they registered six shots on target compared to Argentina’s four. However, La Albiceleste remain comfortably top of the South American qualifiers as they aim to reach the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Lo Celso struggles for Argentina

He was substituted in the second half

Lo Celso, 28, represented Spurs for six years between 2019 and 2024, but did have a loan spell in that time. The out of favour midfielder departed the North London club on a permanent basis this summer, and rejoined former club Real Betis for a nominal fee.

He has already scored five goals in six La Liga appearances this season, including a brace against Getafe last month. However, that form has not translated into performances for Argentina as he was the joint lowest rated in their draw against Venezuela.

Lo Celso stats for Argentina vs Venezuela Stat: Minutes played 68' Goals 0 Accurate passes 16/23 (70%) Key passes 1 Shots on target 0 Ground duels (won) 11 (5) Possession lost 17

That’s according to Argentinian outlet Clarin, who awarded the midfielder a five out of 10 for the 68 minutes he played. They noted he struggled with the pitch conditions, and was ‘left in the water’.

While Lo Celso is on a scoring streak in Spain, the outlet highlighted that those qualities were not on display in the draw on Thursday night. He will hope for a much stronger performance against Bolivia in Buenos Aires next week.

Real Madrid make Spurs star a ‘long-term target’

Micky van de Ven has impressed in North London

In other news, Spurs may face a fight to keep defender Micky van de Ven in their ranks in light of reported interest from Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Florentino Perez has set his sights on the Dutchman to reinforce the team's defence.

At just 23 years of age, Van de Ven has impressed under Ange Postecoglou since his move from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. He has become a regular figure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he’s started six of Spurs’ seven Premier League games so far this season, missing just one through injury.

The defender’s incredible form for Tottenham can be underlined by the rumoured interest from Real Madrid. The article claims the La Liga giants are willing to make a significant offer for Van de Ven, and he is seen as a key investment for the future.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are always on the lookout for promising young talent, and they believe the Spurs star could be a leader in the squad further down the line. The Spanish outlet confirms Tottenham will not let their star man leave easily, but a strong offer from Spain could alter the landscape.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/10/2024.