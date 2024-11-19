Leeds United star Ao Tanaka has turned in a sensational performance while on international duty with Japan during their clash against China on Tuesday afternoon.

Tanaka made the move to Elland Road in the summer to bolster Daniel Farke's midfield options and after initially struggling to break into the side, the injuries suffered by Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have afforded him the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in the side.

He hasn't disappointed either, becoming a key member of the side and he has continued his fine domestic form at international level with a brilliant performance during his nation's World Cup qualifier.

Local journalist Joe Donnohue shared his statistics from the game in a post on his personal X account, which included that the central midfielder had 98 touches in 90 minutes, including 74 successful passes from 76 attempts for a 97% accuracy.

Having been moved to a slightly deeper role under Farke to make up for injuries and allow Joe Rothwell to push forward, Tanaka has been excellent in possession and it has been admitted that the player has had to adapt to the new tasks for his role.

His development showed in this performance too, with five of six tackles, five ball recoveries and 100% of his aerial duels successful too. His passing range has never been in question, as the 26-year-old also hit six-out-of-six long passes and played seven passes into the final third.

The performance helped Japan to a 3-1 win and extended their lead at the top of Group C to 11 points after just six games, with Australia their closest rivals having won just one of their five games.

Tanaka will now return to Thorp Arch as Leeds prepare for a big Championship clash against Swansea on Sunday afternoon, looking to build momentum once more after their 2-0 win over QPR last time out left them two points off the automatic promotion spots in the table behind Sunderland and Sheffield United.