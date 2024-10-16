Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno endured a tough night in Uruguay’s goalless draw with Ecuador on Tuesday, with national media awarding him a 5/10 rating for his display for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 25-year-old was handed only his sixth cap in the stalemate as he slotted in alongside Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez at centre-back in the tenth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Uruguayan media noted that Bueno started the contest with a ‘major error’ that brought danger to Sergio Rochet’s goal but bounced back with a much better second half, making some fundamental tackles to maintain another clean sheet for Uruguay, who have conceded just once in their last four matches.

Bielsa’s men earned a point on Tuesday after suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Peru four days earlier, in a match where the former Leeds United tactician experimented with a back three of Bueno, Manuel Ugarte, and Guillermo Varela.

Bueno Given Sixth Uruguay Start

In 0-0 Draw with Ecuador

Uruguayan outlet El Observador gave Bueno a 5/10 rating for his display on Tuesday night, noting his mixed performance in the 0-0 stalemate with Ecuador:

“He started off with a major error in the start that brought danger to the Uruguayan goal. In the second half he started much better, with another poise and fundamental tackles.”

Bueno is likely to see more involvement for Wolves after the international break, having amassed just 85 minutes of playing time under Gary O’Neil at the start of the campaign.

With Yerson Mosquera out for the remainder of the season and Bastien Meupiyou yet to fully recover from injury, the 25-year-old is now one of only three centre-backs fit at Molineux, alongside Toti and Michael Dawson.

Following Wolves’ defeat to Brentford, O’Neil suggested his side could soon switch to a back three, which could result in Bueno receiving more opportunities with the Molineux outfit.

After their winless start to the Premier League campaign, Wolves are likely to implement several changes to their tactical setup when their season restarts on Sunday against Manchester City, as they sit bottom of the table after seven matches.

Santiago Bueno Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 2 Starts 1 Pass accuracy % 90.9 Tackles per 90 3.33 Blocks per 90 2.22 Interceptions per 90 1.11 Clearances per 90 6.67 Minutes played 85

Wolves ‘Tracking’ Jimmy Thelin

As Potential Replacement for Gary O’Neil

Wolves are tracking Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as a potential replacement for under-pressure Gary O’Neil, according to The Sun.

The Molineux hierarchy seem to be drawing up contingency plans should they decide to part ways with their struggling boss and have earmarked Thelin as a candidate to take over.

Thelin has enjoyed an impressive start at Pittodrie, winning all 13 matches in charge of Aberdeen and conceding just seven goals in the process.

Premier League clubs are now starting to take notice of the 46-year-old, who joined the Scottish giants in June after ending his six-year tenure at Swedish side Elfsborg.

