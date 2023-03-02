Paul is very protective of his younger sibling...

Logan Paul wants to avenge his brother Jake's defeat to Tommy Fury and make a sensational return to the boxing ring.

Last weekend in front of 15,000 fans at the Diriyah Arena, Jake was narrowly outpointed by Fury, and now Logan fancies a crack at getting some family revenge.

He even described Fury's win as 'f****** b******.'

Jake actually dropped Fury in the last round, but many felt that he didn't do enough damage throughout to get the nod on the judges' scorecards at the end of the fight.

Fury was able to recover from the knockdown in round eight which he insisted was nothing more than a slip.

Speaking on the BS W/ Jake Paul podcast, Logan said: “If you don’t, I’d like to handle that. That was like my first instinct obviously."

Their mother Pamela Stepnick quickly interjected: "I think what you said was, "I'm going to kill that kid."'

To which he replied: "Yeah that's what I said. He's my little brother. F*** that inflatable arm a**, motherf*****. F***."

Logan understands how Jake is feeling right now more than anyone - but knows he can come back from this low point in his career.

He added: "Everyone f***ing loses like it is so natural and people relate to it.

"But what's really important now, dude, and you mentioned, you've reached a fork in the road, and there's two ways to go here. "One, this loss could really affect you, and, two, you could make this the greatest pivot in your life, and that's what you need to do, because how you come back from this can set you up for the rest of your life.

"Bro imagine if you come back and you knock out Tommy? What happens then? The narrative gets a chance to get rewritten then."

Meanwhile Logan also claims that Fury went too far with his celebrations in the ring after the fight.

He concluded: “Congrats to the Furys, great, but did Tommy really win?

“Technically yeah, but you’re going to celebrate that? You’re supposed to kill this YouTuber and he took you eight rounds and dropped you.

“Congrats, but are you satisfied?

“Because as a boxer I don’t know if that would do it for me. On paper, you got it, congrats, but you celebrated like you won the World Cup.”

