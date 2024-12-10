Logan Paul appears to have agreed a fight with John Fury, the father of the former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and also Tommy Fury, who beat Paul's brother Jake Paul in a boxing match, last year.

The Paul brothers continue to soar when it comes to superstar appeal as, while Logan swashbuckles his way through the world of pro wrestling, Jake levels up his box office status in prizefighting. In his last bout, Jake defeated Mike Tyson in an eight-round fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And, though, there were plenty of critics over the way in which the Tyson bout developed, the reality of a worldwide global audience in excess of 100 million people on Netflix bodes well for Paul's return to the ring.

Perhaps the Paul brothers will even find a way to compete on the same fight card together again, and, if they were to do that, there is a ready-made opponent to challenge Logan. And Logan appears game, too.

Logan Paul & John Fury Agree Boxing Fight

'I will fight you,' Fury said in his challenge of Logan