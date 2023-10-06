Highlights Dillon Danis explains that his real fight was always against the Paul brothers, not KSI, and that KSI is a nobody in the fighting world.

Despite not having a direct trainer, Danis has been training alongside Conor McGregor's team to prepare for his upcoming match against Logan Paul.

Danis released footage of his sparring ahead of his fight with Logan Paul on October 14 in Manchester.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are finally due to settle their bitter rivalry after months of trash talking, and the pair have been training hard for their Manchester showdown on KSI's Misfits Boxing card. Paul has been working in the gym back in Puerto Rico for the test, which will be his first boxing appearance since lasting the distance with legend Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Danis has been training for his maiden squared circle appearance where he will go in significant underdog, which will be made even more prominent given he has admitted he has not been working with a direct trainer. Despite many fearful that he could withdraw from the fight, it looks as if it will finally be on and Dillon Danis has given fans a preview of what to expect, much to the delight of the Paul brothers in a new video.

Dillon Danis explains why he chose Logan Paul over KSI

Danis has been extremely absent from combat sports having not fought in MMA for several years since his last appearance under promotion Bellator. However, he was scheduled to make his return earlier this year in a planned boxing debut against KSI on a Misfits Boxing card, after an intense rivalry developed following a physical confrontation at a press conference.

But the American elected to withdraw from the event with his team citing reasons of weight problems and under preparation despite Danis never confirming this was the official explanation. However, time has since passed, and Danis has since been granted another opportunity under the influencer label to take on 'The Maverick' and he has now given the real reasoning as to why he decided to abandon his original debut plans.

He told MMA Hour: “The KSI fight was never the fight. It was always against the Pauls. Like no one cared about the KSI fight. He’s a nobody. He’s not a fighter. It was always just a back and forth issue between me and the Pauls. So, this is the real fight." Dillon Danis in training camp

Dillon Danis working hard in training

The 30-year-old, despite his lack of trainer, has been working out in boxing terms alongside some of the team that train UFC superstar Conor McGregor, as he looks to spring a huge upset on fight night. The rivalry couldn't have been any more intense and everything he does is under heavy scrutiny especially a clip he released of himself training against a sparring partner.

Danis looked on top in the session trying to be the aggressor and push the pace, but it wasn't the most impressive piece of footage out there. In truth, his sparring partner looks very much out of his depth, but the fighter seems to be comfortable and is trying to improve his boxing technique in the same way any novice with no prior experience would.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Video: Jake Paul and Logan Paul's thoughts on the clip

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been together recently as the build-up to the latter's fight gets closer and closer, with his sibling attending to watch his own sparring. While they were together, Danis released the footage of the sparring, which he decided to come into his brother's vlog and show him the footage.

Logan was critical of the footage insisting 'what was that' and putting emphasis on his rival's poor technique at which point his brother decided to add in the fact that it looked like traditional MMA sparring. As referenced earlier in the article, they also both pointed out the static nature of his sparring partner who looked to be struggling when trying to fight back against Danis.