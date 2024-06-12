Highlights Logan Paul was asked by his own brother who would win in a fight showdown between Jake Paul and KSI.

Social media and WWE star Logan Paul was asked by his own brother who would win in a fight showdown between Jake Paul and KSI.

KSI and Logan are long-term business partners and have had great success with Prime Hydration and have recently become the Official Hydration Drink Partner of the WWE.

That said, KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji - has been rumoured to fight Logan's brother Jake for quite some time.

There has been a long history between the Paul brothers and KSI and the latter has recently made the headlines for making a 'final offer' to Jake, with the British star eager to face 'The Problem Child' in the ring.

KSI hasn't fought since losing a unanimous decision to Tommy Fury back in October, while Jake is scheduled to face former UFC star Mike Perry in the ring next month after his controversial bout with Mike Tyson was postponed.

Despite the original bout with Tyson being scrapped, a new date for the clash has been revealed. The pair were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of Tyson caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November. Providing Paul gets through Perry and Tyson unscathed, a mouthwatering showdown with KSI could be on the cards next year, and 'The Problem Child's' brother, Logan, has had his say on who would win.

Jake Paul Asks Logan who would Win Between him & KSI

Logan was reluctant to give an answer

In a recent video uploaded to Jake's YouTube channel, the Paul brothers took a lie detector test which revealed if Mike Tyson and KSI would win in a bout with 'The Problem Child.'

Given how close Logan is with KSI, the American was left stunned when he was asked by his own brother who would win in a fight between him and the British star.

''Do you think I would beat KSI in a fight?'' Jake asked. There was a dramatic pause before Logan swiftly replied: ''Yeah.'' There was another slight break in the video before the lie detector confirmed that he was telling the truth.

However, Logan was quick to defend his fellow business partner, saying: "Come on, bro. It's not to say he's (KSI) not a good boxer. I mean, he's my partner, but as I say, you're (weighing) 230 at the moment. It's not even fair, bro."

Jake can then be seen saying in a cheeky tone: ''Sign the contract,'' before Logan added: "Why am I even doing this? Bro, you're just f*****g life up."

KSI's 'Final' Offer to Jake Paul

Paul-KSI would be one of the biggest YouTube boxing matches of all-time

The YouTube star recently sent his 'final offer' to Paul, saying: “First of all, we agreed to fight at 180-pounds, and then you decided to run away and fight Nate Diaz instead. Then you came back and wanting to fight at 185-pounds, and then you decided ‘scratch that let's fight at 200-pounds.’ You know what Jake, get off the cycle and let’s make this work.”

However, the 30-year-old has revealed the date and location of his next fight. The crossover boxing sensation took to social media to provide an update regarding his return to the ring.

In a video posted by Misfits Boxing, KSI announced that he will headline the organisation's two-year anniversary show on the 31st of August in Dublin, Ireland.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am back baby!" KSI said in the video. "Ireland, I am coming. August 31st I will be in Dublin, and I will be fighting on what will be Misfits' second anniversary."

After teasing Amir Khan and Paul as potential opponents, the social media sensation revealed that he intends to take on Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in a two-on-one handicap match: "You have 24 hours to accept," KSI added. "Let's do this."