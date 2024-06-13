Highlights Jake & Logan Paul have recently shot a video of the two of them taking a lie detector test.

Logan asked his brother if he was on any performance-enhancing drugs right now.

Jake wanted clarification on the question before answering, eventually saying no and it proving to be true.

The unexpected and controversial bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was meant to be just over a month away, but a stomach ulcer caused ‘Iron Mike’ and Netflix to delay the fight until winter, with many fans in disbelief as to how it is still going ahead.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ is never far away from controversy, with the former YouTuber taking a lie detector test for a video, with his brother Logan Paul asking the questions.

Logan & Jake's Lie Detector Test

Logan asked his brother if he's on any PEDs

On a clip posted to Happy Punch’s X page, Logan says: “I’ve got one for you that’s going to make you f****** s*** your a**. Are you on PEDs?”

Jake then asks what he means by that, before his brother repeats: “Are you on performance-enhancing drugs?”

Jake pauses, before replying with: “If taking Viagra counts, then yes. That is performance-enhancing, brother!”

He eventually says he is not taking any PEDs, which comes back as the truth, with fans still sceptical over the reliability of the results. One X user wrote in the comments, “This is a fake test, but it entertains the crowd so have fun,” while another put, “Yes, they are both juicing.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The fight will now take place in November

Jake is still insistent that his fight with Tyson will go ahead, with the new date for the bout being the 15th of November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also take place that night, with the whole event being streamed live on Netflix.

The event promoters released a statement following the rescheduling announcement, saying: "Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboy’s season."

Jake Paul's pro boxing record (as of 13/06/24) 10 fights 9 wins 1 loss By knockout 6 0 By decision 3 1

Tyson, who will celebrate his 58th birthday before the fight takes place, praised the promoters for sorting the fight so quickly – while also promising to knock Paul out despite his recent health scare.

He said: "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best rescheduled date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

Despite all the recent events, the rules are not set to change, with the bout taking place over eight, two-minute rounds, with both wearing 14-ounce gloves. It is also still a fully sanctioned professional contest, much to the disbelief of boxing fans.