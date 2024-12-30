Rumors have begun to circulate regarding an unorthodox return to the boxing ring for Conor McGregor. Tweeting on the 17th of December 2024, the former UFC double-champion said: "The rumors of a bout with [Ilia] Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

There has been no official confirmation of the bout. However, McGregor shared further posts on X indicating that there is potential for the mega-fight.

The influencer has competed in four boxing matches