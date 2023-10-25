Highlights Logan Paul delivered a savage promo on WWE Raw this past week, mocking Dillon Danis for losing their fight and also losing his job.

Danis' repeated harassment of Paul's fiancée backfired, fuelling Paul instead of making him insecure before their fight.

Danis' loss to Paul, including his ill-disciplined tactics and lack of fighting back, has seriously damaged his reputation within the combat sports community.

Dillon Danis continues to be haunted by the consequences of his actions after Logan Paul took him apart on WWE Raw this past Monday night during a brutal promo.

Paul has been a competitor in WWE since April 2021, when he made a surprise appearance on an episode of WWE SmackDown. In June 2022, he signed a multi-event contract with the company, cementing his long-term future and place within the organisation.

Logan Paul's savage promo on Raw about Dillon Danis

Paul took to the ring to deliver a devastating flurry of words towards his recent opponent, stating that he had embarrassed Danis so badly in the ring, not only had he lost the fight, but he also lost his job. These jibes came after it was reported that the MMA fighter had been released by Bellator over the weekend.

This comes after months and months of build-up to their fight on the 14th of October. The majority of the build-up was dominated by Danis' repeated harassment of Paul's fianceé Nina Agdal, with most of it surrounding her previous relationships in what was presumably an attempt to make Paul feel insecure before their fight.

It evidently only fuelled Paul, however, as Danis lost the bout via disqualification. The former MMA champion spent most of the fight soaking up punches, possibly in an attempt to tire Paul out, but this did not work. It was a messy and ill-disciplined 'fight' that made a mockery of the sport of boxing as Danis tried multiple MMA moves on his opponent. A brawl then erupted in the ring between the pair's entourages, bringing the fight to an abrupt end.

The loss has now been made worse for Danis after he was sacked by his employers, with his contract being ripped up with immediate effect. According to reports, he also had to pay a $100,000 penalty to Bellator as the TV company they have a deal with Showtime are the direct competitor of DAZN, the company who have the rights to show Misfits Boxing events.

'El Jefe' joined Bellator MMA in 2018 and has only fought twice since then, with both of those happening before the COVID-19 pandemic. He did win both fights, but attempts to make a comeback have been sidelined for varying reasons since then. This loss to Paul has now seriously harmed Danis' reputation within the combat sports community, especially given the fact he barely fought back during the six-round contest.

Video: Logan Paul destroys Dillon Danis on Raw

Dillon Danis & Logan Paul go their separate ways

He has expressed an intention to sign with Dana White and the UFC and called out Islam Makhachev, a Dagestani MMA fighter who recently beat Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, on X (formerly known as Twitter) over the weekend. It is tough to see where he will make a comeback, though, as you cannot imagine Dana White would want to even think about signing Danis.

Logan Paul, however, will be fighting Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship after he called the reigning champion out after beating Danis. The match will take place on the 4th of November at Crown Jewel, an event that will feature wrestlers from both the Raw and SmackDown brands. It will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.