Highlights Logan Paul outboxed Dillon Danis in a chaotic boxing match, winning every round before a controversial ending.

Danis attempted a guillotine hold on Paul, leading to a massive brawl and his disqualification.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul were involved in one of the most farcical and chaotic boxing matches in the history of the sport, with 'The Maverick' having his arm raised in controversial fashion. It was always expected to be a tough affair to grasp given Danis' limited boxing experience but the chaos seen in the ring on the undercard of KSI's defeat to Tommy Fury was hard to believe.

Paul outboxed the notorious troll winning every round before scandalous scenes unfolded at the event, as natural MMA fighter Danis decided to try and guillotine his rival but failed miserably. This led to a huge brawl as soon as he was officially disqualified, with both fighters' teams and security jumping into the ring in riotous scenes. However, to fans' dismay, this may not be the last time we see the pair meet in combat sports...

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

A build-up full of insults, a lawsuit and even violence before the first bell it promised to be a huge event providing Danis turned up, and he did with his walkout getting the fans on side. However, the Manchester natives quickly turned against him as he refused to hardly lay a glove on Paul who did his best to try and break the stern and immovable guard of the MMA star who regularly retreated.

After the pattern continued for the best part of the six rounds fought, it all came down to the final period, and you can be forgiven for thinking that Dillon Danis would actually try to force the issue having been down on the scorecards. But what was to follow ridiculed the rules entirely as he tried to put his rival in a choke hold during a clinch which Paul managed to escape from by the skin of his teeth.

This prompted a huge wave of security to burst into the ring alongside Paul's team over fears for his safety and he was bundled into the corner with Danis giving chase. The disqualified fighter, who barely had time to hear the referee's decision, began swinging wild punches even towards members who were trying to separate the melee which would have naturally led to him never being seen in a ring again.

Logan Paul's post-fight thoughts

Paul was justifiably relieved after getting his hand raised despite the prospect of sustaining an injury during the wild scenes after his rival had been disqualified. Much had been used from Danis in the build-up that had left 'The Maverick' incensed including abusive tweets to his girlfriend and a physical attack during the fight week press-conference which saw him get cut.

He said after the fight: "Dealing with a guy like that is not easy. He's a true demon. Sometimes the devil will make his way into your life. Stand up for yourself, stand up for your loved ones. “Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being. This camp was so hard."

Could we see a repeat?

Surprisingly after the farcical events that took place in the north of the UK last night, we could actually see a repeat despite the likely backlash it would receive from fans. Paul has always been involved in wagers with fighters and members of opposition camp in his boxing fights to date, and this was no different when he was sat down in a pre-fight face-off.

The pair agreed to a surprising bet during that time, in which Paul actually shook hands on an agreement that he would accept an MMA fight immediately after their clash providing Danis showed up on the night. This was deemed a condition given the 30-year-old has previously withdrawn from a showdown with KSI at short-notice, and it was considered a likely scenario again.

However, he did indeed show up and Danis may now get a chance to try and choke out Paul with rules in place. It remains to be seen if the winner on the night would now refer back to the agreement given the circumstances, but there certainly remains bad blood and Paul does also have a background in competitive wrestling.