The WWE is a company that thrives on WWE Superstars from all walks of life. Whether it is a wrestler like Chad Gable, who has performed the sport at the Olympic level, or Roman Reigns, who transitioned from American Football to the squared circle, there is a path into the business for everybody. A path that WWE often utilise is the inclusion of celebrity acts.

WWE has always had a place in culture, making it an attractive prospect for celebrities who are thriving in other fields. In recent times, acts such as Logan Paul have taken to sports entertainment with flying colours. An outspoken WWE Superstar, the Maverick took to YouTube to air his frustration at part-time wrestlers and celebrity acts.

When Logan Paul arrived in the WWE, the signing came with its fair share of criticism. Frustrations which stemmed from his controversial past to him taking TV time away from other WWE Superstars, he has silenced his critics in the ring, with Paul always producing jaw-dropping moments. A career that started due to his usage as a celebrity act at WrestleMania 37, Paul has leaned on irony in his latest YouTube video as he revealed his frustrations with the WWE. Producing a vlog over the Elimination Chamber weekend, the Maverick had some choice words for celebrity wrestlers.

Logan Paul Calls Out Celebrity Wrestlers

The pot called the kettle black in his latest YouTube video

Celebrity acts in the WWE are a rare sight, and due to these acts' busy schedules, they seldom show up on WWE programming. However, this also applies to the top stars in the company, such as Roman Reigns, who reach a level of stardom where they are rewarded with time off. Logan Paul finds himself in the middle of both circumstances. A busy entrepreneur, the Maverick also offers the WWE a spectacle whenever he is on TV.

However, whilst claiming to be a full-time wrestler, Paul has fired shots at wrestlers who aren't as committed to the business as him. Envying John Cena following his Chamber victory, the Maverick called out celebrity acts in the squared circle, transcribed by Cultaholic.

"These celebrity wrestlers come in and think they can just take the full-timer's goodwill. Like, bro, we are in here week in and week out, working hard to build this company. And guys like John Cena think they can just not show up to work? Be a professional, dude, just like the rest of us."

Paul's Impressive WWE Career So Far

The Maverick continues to impress, as well as annoy

Signing with the WWE in 2022, following a stand-out performance at WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz, Paul has continued to rise the ranks. Competing for World Title's on numerous occasions, the Maverick always finds a way to stand out and bring his expertise into the ring. Having won the United States Championship in the latter stages of 2023, Paul now finds himself competing alongside the upper echelon of WWE talent, enjoying success that the WWE Universe didn't predict.