Highlights Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who have a longstanding feud, are set to settle their differences in a boxing match this weekend.

Logan Paul hopes to secure his first win in the sport, while Dillon Danis, with guidance from Conor McGregor, aims to make a big statement in his boxing debut.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis really do not like each other and are planning to settle their beef in the boxing ring this weekend, but a flashpoint has already occurred at today's press conference. The pair were in London today the day after taking to the ring for their media workouts, as they look to get the upper hand in the squared circle on the latest instalment of Misfits Boxing.

Paul and Danis have already clashed both verbally and online particularly during their feud over Paul's partner Nina Agdal, which has threatened to cross the line on several occasions. And although the organisers planned to save everything for the ring, things appear to have taken a nasty turn on stage at the media event today as the pair came to blows.

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

Paul and Danis both come into the contest with limited boxing experience, but the former has fought in the past against KSI and against ring legend Floyd Mayweather. The pair were brought together initially largely through Danis' rivalry with Paul's brother Jake Paul, and they finally agreed to settle it in the ring, after the MMA fighter previously decided to withdraw from his battle with KSI.

Now Paul will be looking to end his rivalry in style, as he looks to build a better future in the sport and earn his first win after only suffering defeats so far. Meanwhile, Danis has been working with UFC superstar Conor McGregor and is hoping he will have enough to get through his boxing debut and put on a huge upset display on the biggest stages of them all.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis previous confrontation

It is not the first time the pair have come to blows having sat at opposite sides to one another at the launch press conference, alongside both KSI and Tommy Fury who were also in attendance. The event descended into a riot, with Paul sparking the chaos after first bringing out a birthday cake to jokingly commemorate the occasion for his rival.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

However, it prompted an angry reaction from Danis, who began launching bottles towards his rival before John Fury decided to destroy the set and security flooded the stage. Danis then went for Paul on stage as they continued to be separated, and the final face-off was eventually prevented from taking place.

Video: A damaging blow to the fight

Logan Paul was brought out on stage on opposite sides to Danis as the pair were brought together for a new face-off this week at the final fight week press conference. Insults were flying alongside host Ariel Helwani, as the pair discussed a number of topics including the use of Paul's girlfriend Nina Agdal in verbal barbs.'The Maverick' even brought out a special guest which stunned the 30-year-old who continued to let his words fly.

However, as the camera panned away a flashpoint occurred on stage with security unable to prevent a clash as both fighters came forward and refused to hold back. Paul first launched a bottle at the legs of Dillon Danis, who responded by throwing what appeared to be a microphone straight into the face of the American who immediately felt the impact.

They were eventually separated with Paul slouching across stage doubled over as if injured, and reporters at the event confirmed that blood was drawn, and he had been cut. The fighters were due to step into a custom-made cage for a final face-off, but this was later cancelled amid reports that an injury had occurred. It remains to be seen what impact this could have on the fight.