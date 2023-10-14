Highlights Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis in a highly personal boxing match, securing his biggest win and settling their feud.

The chaos and controversy surrounding the build-up to the fight, mainly fueled by Danis, adds to the intensity of the victory.

While Paul may continue his career in WWE, Danis is unlikely to return to boxing or MMA and will need to explore other paths after this defeat.

Logan Paul has defeated Dillon Danis this evening in Manchester via disqualification, securing the biggest win in his boxing career so far and having the final word in a feud that has been way too personal.

Despite it not officially being the main event, most fans were looking forward to Paul vs Danis more so than the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight given how personal the build up to the fight has been. Well, it's now over, and it is Logan Paul that has had his hand raised in victory and has the bragging rights after a quite frankly embarrassing display from the MMA fighter.

Logan Paul & Dillon Danis feud comes to an end

Where do you start in summing up the feud that has been Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?! From posting personal pictures relentlessly on social media, to throwing a microphone during the final press conference, this fight has been pure chaos for the past couple of months, mainly stemming from the Danis side, who has taken it upon himself to do most of the promotion for the fight, albeit controversial and questionable at times.

Danis went way too far during the build up, and he's been embarrassed in the ring, where it will hurt him the most. If he sticks to his word and the pre-fight bet, this defeat also means he'll take home none of his purse money, as he agreed to sacrifice it to Logan if he lost... will he stay true to his word? Probably not.

It was an abysmal performance from Danis, who simply didn't throw a punch throughout the entire six rounds. He was happy to defend and block and just not get knocked out. It was not a boxing performance. Reverting to taunting, laying on his back, and clasically hitting some MMA moves, it was a mess from start to finish from Danis, and unsurprisingly, it ended in a mass brawl inside the ring, with nearly every person from each team in the ring scrapping it out.

Dillon Danis' antics vs Logan Paul

What next for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?

Paul has shared the ring with KSI, on two separate occasions, and the GOAT that is Floyd Mayweather, but tonight was his biggest test given the nature of the fight and tonight was his biggest fight, so he will be absolutely delighted to come out the victor despite how the fight panned out, which simply wasn't his fault.

What's next for Paul is yet to be seen, but it's heavily believed he'll return to WWE at some point given the fact he's under contract with the company. For Dillon Danis, meanwhile, who knows what's next for him. It's doubtful he'll fight in boxing again, and will he ever fight in MMA again? Probably not. He's had his time in the spotlight, he'll have to find something else to do now.