Summary A successful Royal Rumble crowned Flair & Jey Uso as the main stars heading into WrestleMania.

Logan Paul's heel actions at Rumble stirred controversy and backlash.

Paul's camera incident has the WWE Universe livid, with the Maverick responding to the drama.

The WWE is the perfect blend of sports and entertainment. A world in which good and bad WWE Superstars co-exist and show off their athletic prowess and unique skill sets, it makes for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. One aim for the heels in WWE is to maintain their dislike among fans, something one wrestler has no issue with achieving. Controversy follows Logan Paul wherever he goes, and the Royal Rumble was no different. Footage of the Maverick destroying a fan's camera has surfaced online, and the WWE Universe are not happy.

The Royal Rumble was an incredibly successful PLE. A feat that appears to be the norm for the WWE, the company crowned Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso as the two stars to watch going into the Showcase of the Immortals. An event in which surprises occurred consistently throughout the night, one of the more jaw-dropping moments came at the hands of Logan Paul.

Entering the fan-favourite event as the #30 entrant, a spot that has the WWE Universe on its feet more than any other position, Paul went from hated to despised within a matter of his theme music playing. Going on to eliminate CM Punk from the event and garnering more heat for himself, it was his actions before he got into the ring that stirred up controversy. As the Maverick marched on down to the ring, an excited member of the WWE Universe saw his camera get destroyed by an unbothered Paul.

The Maverick shows no shame

As Paul made his way to the ring as #30, a position reserved for surprises or returns, as seen with Nikki Bella in the women's match, the WWE Universe breathed a universal sigh of displeasure. However, for one fan, Paul's entrance was meant to be a wholesome moment. Declaring to his camera, which was recording his face, that he wanted Paul to take a photo with his Polaroid, the Maverick had other ideas. Snatching the camera out of the fan's hand, Paul threw the Polaroid on the floor, shattering it. Footage that has since gone viral online, the WWE Universe has reacted to it, and it's led to more controversy for the Maverick.

Logan Paul Responds to Backlash

It appears it was all a set-up according to the Maverick

With many fans online upset with Paul, and not just because he eliminated CM Punk from the Rumble, the Maverick and his friends have responded to the drama. Seemingly revealing it was all part of Paul's plan to get heat, it is alleged that the fan in question was a plant.