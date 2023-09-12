Highlights Logan Paul is set to return to boxing for a heated exhibition match against Dillon Danis in October.

WWE fans are speculating about Paul's potential return to wrestling and what plans may be in store for his comeback.

A new report has claimed that Triple H already has Logan 'booked' for future appearances after the fight next month

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is on his way back to the boxing ring and is currently scheduled to fight against Dillon Danis in an exhibition match next month.

The fight, which will take place from Manchester, England on October 14, will co-main event alongside another fight featuring Paul's business partner, KSI, as the social media star goes to battle against the undefeated Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul's return to boxing has left WWE fans speculating on whether the social media megastar will return to wrestling, and what plans could be in store for his comeback.

Related: WWE star that 'The Undertaker loves' hasn't signed new deal; could leave soon

Will Logan Paul return to WWE?

With over six billion views on YouTube and over 23 million subscribers, Logan Paul is a good name to have around.

He brings eyes to any product he appears on and lucky for WWE Creative, Paul has also become a natural in the ring and in the eyes of many is the best celebrity crossover star the company has had.

Right now, the heated battle between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is getting unprecedented amounts of publicity and the two are working their heat into the fight to perfection on social media.

Image Credits: WWE

Following the highly anticipated battle in October, Paul will undoubtedly walk away with even more star power than ever before.

Luckily for fans within the WWE Universe who are fans of Logan Paul, the social media megastar is expected to return to the company after his fight this coming October, meaning Paul will likely have an open spot in his schedule for WWE's next massive annual Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, which is scheduled to take place on November 25.

On that note, Ringside News has confirmed that Logan Paul is scheduled to return to the WWE following his fight with Dillon Danis in October, putting to bed speculation that Triple H may be without the 'megastar' for quite some time.

A tenured source within the company confirmed that Paul is already booked for future WWE appearances, but it will be after his Dillon Danis fight is over.

READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?

What are Triple H's plans for Logan Paul?

Logan Paul's last match in the WWE to date was a grudge match at SummerSlam against Ricochet. The bout featured plenty of hard-hitting and high-flying offence and was very well received by the WWE Universe.

Paul ended up scoring the victory using traditional heel tactics after knocking Ricochet out using brass knuckles, and could hint at business between the two being unfinished.

There are plenty of superstars on the roster right now for Triple H to pick from for Logan's next opponent. Based on the ending to their SummerSlam match, it is likely that a rematch between Paul and Ricochet will eventually take place, whenever that may be.

The rate at which certain WWE Superstars such as LA Knight and Cody Rhodes have climbed to the heights of popularity this year has also been unprecedented.

There is certainly plenty of room on the cards for a program between Logan Paul and either of these two major name babyfaces, especially now the social media star is being portrayed as a heel.

Triple H himself is also very high on Logan. "The Game" expressed his satisfaction with Paul's in-ring capabilities and superstar mannerisms at the post Money in the Bank press conference stating Paul has 'no right' being as good as he is so early in his in-ring career.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on Logan Paul's impending WWE return following his October bout with DIllon Danis as soon as more information reaches us.

Related: CM Punk unlikely to return to WWE after 'burning that bridge'