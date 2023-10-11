Highlights Logan Paul is reportedly not being factored into Triple H's plans for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Many expected Paul to return to WWE immediately after his fight with Dillon Danis this weekend, but that won't be happening

Logan won't have been able to train for a match at Crown Jewel, due to his boxing commitments, so a return at the Royal Rumble is far more likely

Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis on Saturday evening, and WWE fans are eager to know if the 'megastar' is set to return once his current spell in boxing is over.

Paul initially came into the WWE as Sami Zayn’s ‘Guest of Honor’ at WrestleMania 37, with the former Intercontinental Champion feeling as if the social media icon would help him undercover the alleged ‘conspiracy’ that his character thought was keeping him down at the time.

However, it wasn’t long before Paul found himself getting physical with members of the roster, pushing Sami and taking a stunner from Kevin Owens on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. His involvement fulfilled a useful role in the feud between the two current tag team partners and provided those in attendance with the first hint of what Logan could do in the company.

In fairness, when Paul first got the tweet inviting him to ‘Mania in 2021, it’s likely that even he didn’t expect more than a one-off appearance with WWE. But, his popularity brought many new eyes to the product, and Triple H and co immediately recognised his natural ability to play a character and sell moves well.

A full run materialised and, to this point, Logan has competed in six WWE matches, making his in-ring debut one year after first appearing in the corner of the aforementioned Zayn. Paul has been an excellent example of how any outsider who puts in the work can fit in with the world of wrestling.

Of course, Logan is already naturally athletic and has a background in many different sports, but it’s still astonishing how well he’s taken to the sport. Generally speaking, celebrity wrestling seems to be at its highest-ever level, with platinum recording artist Bad Bunny also proving to be a worthwhile addition to the roster.

When will Logan Paul return to WWE?

With the success he’s had so far, many are wondering when they will next see LogaN have another WWE match, and logic would dictate that perhaps higher-ups would put the call in to have him perform at Crown Jewel, with the company’s next Saudi Arabian Premium Live Event set to emanate live from Riyadh on November 4.

However, it appears as if the upcoming edition of the show won’t be featuring the YouTuber, as Ringside News notes that Triple H has no plans to have Logan travel with WWE to the Middle East this time around, despite being featured in an Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on the last iteration of Crown Jewel.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plansIt’s worth noting that the 28-year-old is currently scheduled for a boxing match with Dillon Danis on Saturday in Manchester, with Paul likely not wanting to commit to future professional wrestling dates at this point in case of injury this Saturday.

Paul, due to his relative inexperience, also spends a good few weeks before each of his matches training with WWE officials, and he won't have had the time to do that this time around due to his boxing commitments, likely explaining why he's missing out.

Name Logan Paul Date of Birth April 1, 1995 (age 28) Height 6ft 2" Weight 205lbs Trained By Shawn Michaels, Shane Helms, Drew Gulak & WWE Performance Center Debut April 2, 2021 Titles Won None

We don’t currently know when Paul will next step into the squared circle, but, if nothing comes up in the next few months, it's possible that he will be back in time for the Royal Rumble in late January.

As always, should more come out about any future plans for Logan Paul to return to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.