Logan Paul hilariously made upcoming boxing opponent Dillon Danis flinch seriously hard in their first official face-to-face meet to promote their fight. Paul is the co-main event on a card alongside his Prime Hydration partner KSI and today the pair will meet the men they will be fighting against on Saturday the 14th of October, with KSI sharing the ring with Tommy Fury, the man who defeated Jake Paul earlier this year, Logan's younger brother.

It has been heated on social media over the past couple of weeks between Paul and Danis, with the MMA fighter and close friend of Conor McGregor regularly uploading explicit photos of Paul's fiancée. Danis even uploaded another photo of Nina Adgal (Paul’s partner), explaining she was the reason why he was late to the face-off, which rumours quickly spreading earlier today that he wasn't going to show up.

Paul got his own back on Danis, however, when he pretended to throw a lemonade flavoured Prime Hydration bottle in his direction, which made ‘El Jefe’ flinch seriously hard. He laughed it off soon after, though, you could tell he felt embarrassed after falling for such a schoolboy trick.

Video: Dillon Danis flinches hard because of Logan Paul

Paul even went live on Instagram with KSI and claimed that Danis hasn't shown up because he “locked himself in his room.” Paul said on Instagram live: ”Dillon has locked himself in his room, and refuses to come down.” He continued with: “I think he’s s****** himself.”

KSI responded with: “All this talk on Twitter, his Instagram, but then in real life, scared. When he sees us bro he’s going to be terrified he’s going to be mumbling all over the place. I can’t wait bro.”

Danis laughed and said: “Try and see what happens I'll choke you out in a second,” while Paul looked unfazed from the situation.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Danis is making his long-awaited boxing debut after cancelling his last fight with KSI, which resulted in the YouTuber-turned-boxer having to fight FaZe Temperrr instead. In the other corner stands 6ft 2 Paul, who is yet to win in the boxing ring having previously lost and drawn to KSI and having a non-scored exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The “Prime Card” will also see KSI enter the ring with former Love Island star Tommy Fury, with KSI aiming to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and defeat the 24-year-old.

The official press conference is today and Misfits co-founders Kalle and Nisse Sauerland claim that tickets to the press conference sold out in just 60 seconds once they went live. In an 18th of August tweet, the Sauerland brothers said: “Sold out! Gone in 60 seconds. We are working on making more available. If not stream live on @DAZNBoxing next Tuesday gonna be [fire emoji]”

The OVO Arena, where the fight is taking place, has a capacity of around 12,500 people. However, it’s unclear whether or not the venue will be at full capacity for the press conferences. You can watch the press conference live on KSI’s YouTube channel or if you prefer to watch it the old fashion way you can tune into the broadcast live on DAZN’s channel.