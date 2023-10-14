Highlights Logan Paul's eye was injured after being hit by a microphone thrown by Dillon Danis during their press conference brawl. The cut could affect Paul's visibility and potentially impact the fight.

Despite the injury, the fight between Paul and Danis is still set to take place, with Paul reassurring fans that the match is happening. The incident has added extra excitement and anticipation to the fight.

The injury somewhat evens the playing field for Danis, who was seen as the underdog. Although Paul is still the favourite, Danis now has a greater chance of victory due to the potential impact of the cut.

The first image of Logan Paul's eye has emerged after his incident with Dillon Danis on Thursday afternoon at their final press conference, and it doesn't look good for the YouTube star.

Paul wore a balaclava at yesterday's weigh-in and final face-off before Saturday night's clash to hide the cut he received by Danis after he threw a mic at his opponent's face during their press conference on Thursday.

A brawl broke out on stage after Paul initially threw a Prime bottle at Danis' groin region when they both got up to face-off, resulting in the latter's enraged response before members of the 2-0 MMA fighter's team threw water bottles Paul's way. However, it was a microphone threw by Danis himself that caught Logan in the face, resulting in a pretty nasty cut around his right eye.

Despite initial fears that the cut could lead to the bout being cancelled, the fight was confirmed to be still on yesterday before the weigh-in, and as of writing this article, it's still set to go ahead later this evening.

Danis posted the image to X, with the caption: "I already won broke this fools face he’s a deadman walking." The damage to Paul's face is worse than what many people originally thought it would be, with some bruising around his eye also visible.

It somewhat helps to even the scales out slightly in favour of Danis, who earlier in the week everyone gave virtually no chance of winning. Make no mistake, Paul is still very much the firm favourite heading into the fight, but that slight chance of a Danis victory just got a little bigger.

The cut will be something that Danis will surely target in their fight, as if it opens up it could cause Paul some issues in terms of his visibility and could even result in the referee waving the fight off. We've seen cuts around the eye area cause many fighters problems in the past, with Nate Diaz being someone who deals with blood pouring from soft tissue around his face after previous cuts. Tyson Fury is another who survived a horror cut against Otto Wallin, nearly causing a huge upset against the world heavyweight champion. The incident definitely adds an extra spice to the fight, if it needed it.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

Paul posted on X in response to the incident to reassure fans: "Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got bigger." He then posted a picture of him and his fiancé Nina Agdal earlier today to his Instagram story with the caption "fight day" which points to the fact there has been no changes to the fight going ahead or Paul being ruled out on medical grounds.

There has been no news of the fight being cancelled, so as it stands, it's still game on for the two bitter rivals.