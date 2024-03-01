Highlights Logan Paul's fake injury stunt at Elimination Chamber went viral, showcasing his comedic side in WWE.

Paul's clever possum act allowed him to stay involved in the match and even play a role in the outcome.

The angle with Randy Orton hints at a potential WrestleMania feud for Logan Paul, surprising fans with the storyline twist.

A video of Logan Paul playing possum at Elimination Chamber has done the rounds online. Last Saturday, WWE headed to Perth, Australia, to put on Elimination Chamber. It was the first ever major show to take place Down Under and the last stop on the road to WrestleMania, as such, the event was packed with clashes that had serious WrestleMania implications.

On the show, we saw Elimination Chamber matches to determine contenders for both of Raw’s top titles, with ‘Mania shots at Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins at stake. On the men’s side of things, the field included the likes of LA Knight, Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley in a bout full of top talent, while Tiffany Stratton had a star-making performance in the women’s Chamber.

In the end, it was Drew McIntyre who emerged victorious to earn a shot at Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship under the WrestleMania lights, but it was Logan Paul’s inclusion that got fans talking. The social media star has been a constant highlight reel in WWE, and the Elimination Chamber seemed to be the perfect place for him to create his next viral moment.

Paul went viral again online

But not for the usual reasons

In the past, Paul has made headlines with his jaw-dropping springboard collision with Ricochet high above the ring during the Royal Rumble, as well as the move that sent him and his cruiserweight counterpart backwards through two tables during the Money in the Bank ladder match. So, when Paul qualified for the Chamber, many expected a similar crazy spot to steal the show in Perth. However, while he did take some gnarly bumps, it was actually his actions after he had already been eliminated from the match that had fans entertained. In a video shared by @WrestleFeatures on X Logan Paul can be seen playing possum in a hilarious way.

Minutes earlier, The Maverick had eaten an RKO from Randy Orton which spelled the end of his quest to become the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship, as The Viper executed a successful pinfall. But, Logan didn’t leave the Chamber immediately as is required.

Instead, as a way to buy more time inside the structure, Paul can be seen lying at the entrance telling an official how he ‘really hurt’ his back, even saying ‘I don’t know if I can move’. His face would grimace, and he would let out very realistic groans of pain. Logan became increasingly desperate for medical attention, demanding a medic be radioed in to help remove him from where he lay. Crucially, in the background, the final two in the match, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, continued to battle it out.

Despite maintaining that he couldn’t move, Logan was gradually rolling closer and closer to the ring, and, as Orton hit an RKO to the Scotsman, Paul popped up and decked The Apex Predator with a wicked right hand. This allowed McIntyre to claim the win, earn the next title shot, and continue on his path of nefarious wins.

The angle hints at a WrestleMania match for Paul

He looks set to feud with Randy Orton

Even post-match, referees were still screaming at Paul to leave, saying that he’d done his damage. It was a perfect way of keeping Logan in and around the action for long enough to allow him to still play into the finish. Plus, having him cost Randy Orton is an interesting choice. Of course, Paul was returning the favour for when The Viper eliminated him, but it may lead to a WrestleMania match none of us thought we would ever see.

As always, as more of the unseen bits from WWE Elimination Chamber become available, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.