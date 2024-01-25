Highlights YouTuber Logan Paul has opened up about his broken relationship with WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, revealing their fallout was due to the controversial incident in Japan.

YouTuber turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul was visibly emotional on his most recent episode of Impaulsive as he opened up to wrestling legend John Cena about his strained real-life relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Paul has made a splash in the wrestling world over the last few years, even capturing the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel from the great Rey Mysterio last year, and his apparent popularity within the company means guests like Cena are more than willing to go on his podcast.

In the most recent episode of Impaulsive, the former Misfits boxer spoke about his fallout with the WWE and Hollywood icon with guest John Cena.

Logan Paul & The Rock's real-life falling out

The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, wanted all videos shot together deleted

Paul explained the situation between the two and how their relationship became broken after initially collaborating on multiple vines together. The Impaulsive host stated how communication between the two stopped due to Paul's incident in Japan, where he filmed a suicide victim in the Aokigahara Forest back in 2017.

He later apologised, but Johnson requested that he take down the content the two had previously made in light of the huge backlash of criticism Paul was receiving, therefore ending their friendship and relationship then and there.

Logan Paul opens up about The Rock fall out

Paul initiated the conversation as he said: "You and Dwayne are two people I definitely looked up to, a lot, when I was trying to figure out the blueprint for my career that didn't exist. Dwayne, especially. My idol. My hero. He's doing it to the highest degree. I wanted to be like Dwayne.

"Eventually, in the same way I met you, I met Dwayne. He was just as cool in person as I thought he was on TV. He's awesome. We made content together. Went mega viral. 70 million views, 50 million views. Linked up a couple of times. Visited him on the set of Ballers. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. He was great.

"Then, Japan happened. I could go into so much depth about my remorse and the place I was in and the faults I made at that time of my life. I had to really re-wire my brain and backtrack and ask myself how I let that happen and what went wrong in my life where I thought that was okay. In that process, I did a lot of damage. It wasn't something that was on the forefront of my mind, and I've had to do a tremendous amount of therapy and figure out what in my life happened or didn't happen to where I did that.

"DJ was one of the people I hurt because of his mother's experience. That's his experience to tell, I'm not going to share. I hurt him. So much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so. I let down my hero."

Wrestling royalty John Cena then offered some words of advice to Paul, which he appeared to agree with.

Logan Paul in the WWE

Paul is set to defend his United States Championship for the first time at the 2024 Royal Rumble against former US Champion Kevin Owens after KO emerged victorious from the US Title Tournament. Despite being a three-time US Champion, Owens has been without singles gold since 2017, and it is set to be quite the match up between the two highly entertaining wrestlers.

After The Rock's return to the WWE on WWE RAW: Day 1, the pair could meet again, this time within the confines of a professional wrestling ring.