WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden this week was set to be a special show, with a WrestleMania-worthy match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins headlining the evening. The stars were out in New York, including renowned stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz, who was seated in the front row.

Among the scheduled appearances included AJ Styles, who promised to call out Logan Paul on RAW. Paul has proven himself as a natural inside the ring. But his brash and cocky personality has not resonated with the WWE fans. As such, the MSG crowd wasn't receptive of The Maverick, who beat Styles to the punch and came out ahead of The Phenomenal One's appearance. Paul cut a promo about he was the reason why celebrities come out to watch WWE live.

Logan Paul Approached Andrew Schulz on RAW

Paul has appeared on Schulz's podcast before

Paul then went to ringside and chopped it up with his fellow internet personality, Schulz. The Maverick has appeared on the comedian's podcast before. Expecting Schulz to feed his delusions, Paul asked him what he came to MSG for.

But much to the former United States Champion's surprise, Schulz said he was there to see Punk and Rollins settle their decade-long rivalry inside an unforgiving steel cage. Paul tried again and asked him who he was there for. But Schulz did not budge.

Logan, nobody is here to see you... You are not in Cleveland, Ohio, buddy. This is New York City. This is a real city, a real arena, and we like real wrestlers. I know who I want to see. I want to see AJ Styles.

The last line wound up being the straw that broke the camel's back. Paul forcefully pulled Schulz out of the crowd and brought him inside the ring. The former United States Champion then set him up for a suplex, but fortunately, AJ Styles came out just in time to make the save. After giving Paul a series of punches and elbows, the 47-year-old struck him with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Styles and Schulz then celebrated in the ring as Paul retreated to the back. It remains to be seen what is next between Paul and Styles' brewing rivalry and all signs may be pointing towards an eventual showdown at WrestleMania 41. Paul may be a celebrity superstar, but he has proven that he is already a terrific performer in the ring. Putting him in a marquee match against one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time in Styles should further build his reputation.