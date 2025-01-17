Conor McGregor has stated that a mega fight against Logan Paul will happen after the WWE star leaked a phone call between the pair in a recent YouTube video.

A fight between the pair has been rumoured for a while after the Irishman revealed preliminary talks were taking place for a boxing match between the two this year in India. McGregor would need the permission of the UFC, however, who he is still contracted to, for any fight to take place, and UFC CEO Dana White emphatically shut down speculation of the fight earlier this week.

When asked about the fight, White told Pardon My Take: “No, no, no, no,” and hoped for the former double-champion to return to the Octagon in the autumn. Despite White's comments, though, neither McGregor nor Paul have been left dismayed as they continue to press ahead with plans for the mega fight.

In the leaked phone call, McGregor can be heard saying: "This fight can and will happen, my man, for real. This can and will happen."

In the video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Paul said in response: "It would be something I’d step away from WWE for, for a second, to go do. I think he’s trying to pressure [UFC CEO Dana White] into making it happen, because he’s owned by the UFC."