YouTube star Logan Paul has revealed that Dillon Danis, an MMA fighter, has been avoiding making their upcoming bout a potential eight-round fight, leaking private text messages between himself and members of the Misfits Boxing organisation.

The two are expected to face off against each other in a boxing match in Manchester on the 14th of October, on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury, which is being promoted as 'The Prime Card.' This is, of course, because both KSI and Logan Paul are the creators of the Prime drink that is taking over the world it seems.

In a post on Paul's Twitter, the YouTuber showed a screenshot of messages between himself and Mams Taylor, who is co-president of Misfits Boxing, where the latter claimed he had received 'no response' when contacting Danis to make the bout eight rounds.

These leaked messages come after many people already feared that Danis will pull out of the fight anyway. One fan commented on the announcement of the fight saying: "Tell us the replacement options as well since he won't show up." "£10,000 says @dillondanis pulls out," another commented.

Logan Paul exposes Dillon Danis by leaking messages

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

This is the latest Twitter post in what Danis has made a nasty and personal build up to the fight by posting numerous pictures and videos of Paul's fiancé with other men on social media. The 29-year-old seems particularly confident going into the fight as he has also been making bets on social media that read: "Since you want to make bets, and you're so confident you're going to knock me out, if I win, you have to make me the best man at your wedding."

This will be the first time the Ohio social media sensation has stepped into the ring since his exhibition against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, where a lot of people gave him praise for his accomplished performance. However, both men will come into the fight with a lack of experience in professional boxing, with Paul's only professional bout ending in defeat, losing a split-decision fight back in 2019 against KSI.

Danis comes in to the fight without a professional boxing match to his name, although he was scheduled to fight KSI in January, but he pulled out of the fight on 10 days notice after being "underprepared." The former Bellator fighter is, however, the more experienced fighter between the two, but he hasn't had a professional fight since 2019.

Despite this being his first professional boxing match, Danis has claimed that he will earn far more than most UFC fighters for his fight against Paul. "I'm an MMA fighter," Danis said on the Full Send podcast. "This boxing thing is just for the money and the Logan one was enticing because of the history."

When asked about how much he will earn for this fight compared to his standard purse in MMA, Danis replied: "It's big, a lot bigger. I'm making more than anyone in the UFC besides Izzy [Israel Adesanya], Conor [McGregor] and maybe Islam [Makhachev]. But, I'm definitely making more than all those other guys and I haven't fought in four years, and it's for an easy fight."

Danis is most notably known for being Conor McGregor's training partner and his long-time friend has offered to train him for the fight. McGregor told Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel: "Dillon will win, for sure. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win."

The former UFC two-weight division champion also spoke on Paul, saying: "I hope this lad shows up. He's trying to put a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up."

Paul responded to McGregor in a video by laying out a bet of his which read: "If you're so confident in your boy, I've got a bet for you. I would bet Dillon, but he's a broke b****. I've got $1million that says I beat your boy on October 14th. Come on bro, I know you're caked up. Two dummies, one night. I'm f****** you both up."

As the fight grows closer, there is no sign that Danis will relent his personal attack on Paul and his relationship, although the MMA fighter has justified his social media posts. When speaking on the Full Send podcast, he said: "He knows what he is signing up for. This isn't a f****** NBA game, this is me and him going to murder each other. He's talking about stomping my head in front of my family, so I can't mention his wife? KSI went at my mum and all this s***, f*** them. They're just not real fighters at the end of the day.

"They can't handle it. There are three ways to beat someone; psychologically, mentally, and physically. I'm in his head, and apparently he can't even train right now because it's driving him that insane. At the end of the day, I'm the only one bringing eyes to this show and hyping this event up."

Danis did momentarily give Paul an ounce of credit as he revealed he thinks the Ohio native is a tougher fight than his previously scheduled bout against Paul's business partner and friend KSI. "KSI is the easier fight, look at how athletic Logan is. Seeing how personal Logan is taking it, I think his mind is not there. Trouble in paradise as they say," he told the Full Send podcast.

Although he is completely in the wrong for the senseless and totally unwarranted personal attacks he has unleashed upon Paul and his fiancé Nina Agdal, Danis is right about one thing. This fight has become expediential bigger than what it was built as when it was announced. So much so that it is potentially a bigger audience attraction than the co main event of KSI vs Tommy Fury. Certainly overseas, one would think.

Paul will be required to defend his boxing skills as his ability levels are sort of unknown going into the bout after a two-year layoff from the sport and the fight presents another landmark moment for influencer boxing, by competing against a professional fighter. Following in his brother's footsteps who recently defeated a legendary MMA fighter in Nate Diaz.