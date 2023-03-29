Logan Paul's contract with WWE expires this weekend after WrestleMania 39, he has revealed.

The social media megastar revealed on his imPAULsive podcast that the deal, which he signed in June 2022, expires in just a few days' time.

Logan's comments suggest that a new deal with WWE has not been reached, meaning he could be free to leave the company this weekend.

Is Logan Paul leaving WWE?

Logan wrestled his first for WWE at WrestleMania 38, stealing the show in his tag match which saw him team with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE higher-ups were left so impressed with Logan's showing that they offered him a full-time contract, with the YouTube megastar putting pen to paper in June 2022.

However, speaking on his imPAULsive podcast, Logan Paul has explained that his deal with WWE was only for one year, and is set to expire at WrestleMania this weekend, via WrestleTalk.

My contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year.

Logan didn't reveal whether or not WWE has opened talks with him over a new contract, but the fact that he mentioned his deal is up this weekend suggests that he is about to become a free agent.

Paul is one of WWE's biggest stars, and has impressed enormously in the four matches he's had to date, so Triple H and the rest of the management team will definitely be looking to sign him to a new deal soon.

Who will Logan Paul face at WrestleMania?

Logan will be in action at WrestleMania 39, a show that some fans feared he may have to miss after suffering a knee injury back in November 2022.

The 27-year-old will be sharing the ring with Seth Rollins, another of WWE's biggest names, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1.

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether Logan or Seth is going to be winning the match, but Rollins winning could be another indication that Paul is on his was out of WWE.

It's incredibly unlikely that WWE wouldn't want to retain Paul's services, and they'd likely be willing to pay pretty big money to do so.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information on Logan's status and a potential new contract offer from WWE.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.