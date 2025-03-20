WWE Superstar, Logan Paul, has shared his live reaction to John Cena's first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber at the beginning of March.

Cena won the Elimination Chamber before shockingly turning on WWE's undisputed champion Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott before the three beat down The American Nightmare.

The 16-time world champion made his first televised appearance since the attack on Monday Night Raw in Brussels, Belgium this past week. He entered to a chorus of boos and chants of "Cena sucks" before his promo.

During the promo, Cena blamed the fans for his heel turn before being interrupted by Rhodes, who claimed that he would retire Cena early. The American Nightmare then called Cena a "whiny b****" before leaving the ring.

Logan Paul's Vlog on John Cena's Heel Turn

Paul was heavily invested backstage

Paul, who was inside the Elimination Chamber with Cena, has reacted to the future Hall of Famer's first appearance since in his latest vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Logan said: "Bro, what's John (Cena) going to say?" as Cena could be seen making his entrance on a TV behind Paul. "How could he even begin to explain himself?" he continued.

John Cena's WWE stats (as of 20/03/25) Total number of matches 2,299 Total number of wins 1,807 (78.6%) Total number of losses 437 (19%) Total number of draws 55 (2.4%)

Paul's vlog then focused on Cena's promo where he said: "You see, for 25 years I have been the victim of an abusive relationship." Paul reacted to this statement by shouting "What" in disbelief.

Logan continued: "Holy s***. Bro this is gaslighting everyone. He's gaslighting the whole WWE Universe."