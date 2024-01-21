Highlights Tristan Hamm delivered a sensational first-round knockout to media personality 'Not Logan Paul' in their boxing match, securing victory on his professional debut.

Not Logan Paul was knocked down twice in rapid succession and was unable to recover, despite his team's attempts to buy him extra time.

Peterson gained popularity on social media as 'Not Logan Paul' and rebranded his TikTok account, leading to a significant increase in followers.

On Saturday evening, the 20th of January, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, Misfits Boxing 12 saw Tristan Hamm detonate on Rodney Peterson, better known as media personality 'Not Logan Paul' in the very first round of their contest.

Hamm wasted no time in unloading on Not Logan Paul, who simply stood no chance against his opponent's early onslaught, being knocked down twice in quick succession, unable to get up from the second knockdown in round one. In truth, he was saved by the ropes for the first one as well.

The initial knockdown saw the referee give a standing count after Not Logan Paul crashed into the ropes, being caught with multiple power shots and showing no capability of defending himself from Hamm's assault.

Video: Not Logan Paul brutally knocked out

Having his mouthguard knocked out, Not Logan Paul had to retreat to his corner for the mouthguard to be replaced, which, conveniently, his team put in upside down, giving him a few extra seconds to recover, not that those extra seconds helped though. These extra moments of recovery time were of no help whatsoever, as returning to action, Not Logan Paul was immediately met with a straight right hand and an uppercut, which finished the job, sending him collapsing to the ground in a sensational knockout for Tristan Hamm.

Despite barely having to do much to win, victory on Hamm's professional debut means that he is now 1-0, with his adversary also on his professional debut, beginning his career with a 0-1 record, following an amateur MMA record of 0-6.

Logan Paul lookalike's rise to fame

Peterson saw a rise in popularity on social media in 2021, as many drew parallels between himself and Misfits and WWE star Logan Paul, thus gaining the title of "Not Logan Paul."

Peterson told the Insider: "In early 2021, I'd never heard of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. But when people started flooding my comments section, saying they thought I looked like him, I googled him and discovered he's a hugely popular influencer with a controversial past.

"When I started experimenting with making content about it, I noticed that videos in which I talked about Paul would do really well. So I just decided to roll with it. I rebranded my TikTok account by changing my profile description to "Not Logan Paul," and have made videos recreating Logan's old videos and doing impressions of him. I now have over 130,000 TikTok followers, while this last time last year, I only had around 7,000."

It wasn't until 2023, though, that Peterson grew in popularity even further, as a video of him being choked out by UFC fighter Nate Diaz went viral, with many at the time believing at first glance that it was Logan Paul himself. Peterson claimed before the fight yesterday that he was "lucky to be alive" after the dangerous encounter left him unconscious on the concrete with a concussion.