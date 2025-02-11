Logan Paul booked his place in the men's Elimination Chamber match on the 1st of March in Toronto after getting the better of Rey Mysterio in their main event match on Monday's edition of WWE Raw. 'The Maverick' qualifying for the bout isn't necessarily a surprise as he featured in last year's edition. However, the manner in which he won the match did raise some eyebrows.

Previously, the former United States Champion was known for his 'One Lucky Punch' finisher - where he used his fist to try and knock his opponent out in a nod to his past as an influencer boxer. The move was often made even more deadly as Paul would add a pair of brass knuckles to the mix.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, though, the 29-year-old decided to take things up a notch against the legendary luchador. Paul instead closed the show with a modified DDT that Raw commentator Pat McAfee dubbed 'The Paulverizer'.

Logan still nailed the Hall of Famer with 'One Lucky Punch' as a set-up move, but then hit his name finisher - which is a combination of a back suplex and an F5 - for the win. Paul is a known innovator when it comes to his moves in the ring - and this new addition is no exception.