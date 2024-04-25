Highlights Logan Paul has admitted he prefers working with Triple H over Vince McMahon

The YouTube sensation explained why he feels he is such an asset to the company.

As a champion, Paul will remain on SmackDown and await his next US title challenger after the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Draft.

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has admitted that he prefers working under Triple H far more than previous boss Vince McMahon. The 29-year-old social media sensation has enjoyed a stellar first few years in professional wrestling, winning praise from many industry veterans for how well he has taken to the squared circle.

Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 where he appeared in Sami Zayn's corner for his match with Kevin Owens. Shortly after, he would sign a multi-event contract and make his in-ring debut in a tag team match alongside The Miz at the following year's WrestleMania.

Logan Paul Explains Why he Prefers Working With Triple H Over Vince McMahon

McMahon departed the company early this year

'The Maverick' has only grown in confidence with each passing match and earned his first taste of WWE gold last November when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States title at Crown Jewel. While Paul has adapted well to life in WWE, though, there have been some major changes behind-the-scenes within the promotion this year.

Vince McMahon - the long-time owner of WWE - resigned from the company in late January amid serious allegations of sexual assault against him. Chief Operating Officer Triple H has since taken charge as the Head of Creative - and Paul made no secret of his admiration for his current boss when speaking to him on the Impaulsive podcast.

"I can tell you, as an employee and as someone who technically works for you guys, it’s the greatest job in the world and I guarantee you [other performers] would say the same," insisted Logan, per talkSPORT.

"Especially now. I feel like the performers and athletes have such a freedom to just be themselves and pitch ideas and not have fear of being shut down."

Logan gave a practical example of just why he enjoys that freedom so much when recalling his performance at February's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Paul went viral during the show for drawing on his Elimination Chamber pod in a witty video that drew millions of eyes to the WWE product.

Speaking of that event, he said: "I take pride in my role of trying to get viral internet moments and content to capture people who might not be interested in WWE. I feel that’s where I provide the most value to you guys – I’m the outsider, I’m the social media guy. Even something as simple as drawing on the Elimination Chamber. I asked you: ‘Hey, if I brought a maker in and if I’m waiting in that pod, can I just draw stuff?’

"He [Triple H] is like: ‘Yeah, just don’t do it in any big moments, I don’t see how that could be a problem. The video is like one of my most-viewed videos of all time, it’s got a collective 150 million views, it’s insane. I think people who aren’t in WWE will see that and will be like….’I might tune into that next time."

Per the rules announced by WWE for their upcoming draft, Paul will remain a SmackDown Superstar as he is a reigning champion - and therefore immune from being sent to RAW. However, his next challenger for the US title should become clear shortly after the draft concludes.